Ann Marie Mohn was born to Walter and Delores (Reiton) Mohn on July 13, 1954, in Baldwin WI. She graduated high school from St. Croix Central in Hammond, WI. She then attended computer courses in Kansas City. She found work at an insurance company in St. Paul and met Donald Langford, whom she married on June 8, 1974. Together they raised two children, Molly and Larry. Ann worked in a variety of fields including accounting, daycare, and eventually human resources, after she earned her bachelor’s degree in Business at St. Cloud State University. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandkids. She also loved to travel, read, do puzzles, cook, and quilt. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Ann is survived by her mother, Delores Vrieze, of Baldwin, WI; children, Molly (Tony) Ouellette of Milaca and Larry Langford of Milaca; grandchildren, Sadie, and Elliott; and siblings, Cindy Mohn of Zimmerman, and Glen (Dawn) Mohn of Baldwin, WI. She is preceded in death by her father; her stepfather, Pete Vrieze; husband, Don; and brother, Jim Mohn.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton, MN, for Ann M. Langford of Zimmerman. She passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2021, at North Memorial Hospital. Pastor Kevin Fox will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 AM prior to the service at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.