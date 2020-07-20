Anita Phyllis Spence, of Spring Valley, Wisconsin, died July 17, 2020, at Spring Valley Health Care Center.
Anita was born January 23, 1935 to Junius and Gusta (Place) Iverson in Martell Township. She grew up in Martell, Wisconsin and attended Martell school and Spring Valley High School, graduating with the Class of 1953.
Anita married Wayne D. Spence on August 8, 1953 at her Grandparents’ farm in Martell Township. They moved to Stillwater, Minnesota, where Wayne was working. After a couple of years they moved back to Spring Valley to farm.
Anita was a homemaker. She enjoyed embroidery, sewing, gardening, and was active with WELCA (Ladies Aide) at Gilman Lutheran Church. She enjoyed travel. She and Wayne often traveled around the United States in the winter with Dale and Harriette Sorenson. Later, they wintered in Brownsville, Texas, and also wintered in St. David, Arizona. In the summer they enjoyed going to Clam Falls, Wisconsin to their camper.
She was preceded in death by husband, Wayne, daughter Marsha Jean, her parents, Junius and Gusta, sister Mavis Hoyt, brother-in-law Garland Hoyt, brothers Cornell Iverson and Paul Iverson, brother-in-law, Calvin Brooke and granddaughter Tracey Hollerud.
She is survived by daughter, Wendy (Jeff) Steen, daughter, Joy (Robert) Holerud, son, Mark (Pam) Spence, daughter Valerie (Dan) Rabe, sister, Joyce Brooke. 13 Grandchildren and 7 Great-Grandchildren; Emily Steen; Stacy (Ryan) Decker, Kayden and Isabella; Timothy (Graciela Culebro Rivera) Steen, Mila; Joshua Steen; Thomas (Stefani Arnez Alba) Steen, Zoe; Rebecca Steen (Juanjose Oyonate Diaz); Bradley (Rachel) Spence, Samantha, Mason; Nathan (Sammy) Spence; Gregory Spence; Keri Ann Hollerud (Eric Rehnberg); Craig (Cassie) Hollerud , Henrik; and Randie Hollerud; sister-in-law Evelyn (Irvin) Vanasse; brother-in-law Russell (Laurel) Spence.
Honorary Pallbearers: Timothy Steen, Joshua Steen, Thomas Steen, Craig Hollerud, Bradley Spence, Nathan Spence, and Gregory Spence.
A Private Graveside Service is being held with a Celebration of Life later.
Burial will be at Gilman Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Keehr Funeral Home (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.