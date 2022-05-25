Andrea J. Martin

Mom left us today, May 20, 2022, after a bout of Lewy Body dementia. She hated every minute of it because she knew she was no longer in control. She was a hairdresser for more years than hair colors in the world, including those new unnatural ones. Mom also played way too many games of Scrabble with her dear friend and was a seamstress for another, when she wasn’t reading. After she finished her hair career, she started a new one as a gas station manager at the good old Circle C in Clear Lake. She loved that job. Mom enjoyed all the headaches and people the job came with. When she was done with that one, the new job was as a barkeep, manager, and chief bottle washer at the Purple Door in Woodville. She said hell with that job and finished up her working career at Menards. Again, Mom loved all the people she encountered. Mom finally decided to hang up the vest and just be with her cat Ernie. She enjoyed five years of retirement.
Back in the day, Mom was married to Chuck, who gave her two amazing kids, Daphne and her Marine Ken and Jennifer and her Sailor John, to carry on the family traditions. Daphne blessed Mom with two fantastic grandkids, Emily and Sam. Daphne also gave Mom an extra grandkid, LizBeth, who has a terrific husband, Bobby, and their adorable Kia. Jennifer dragged home a salty sailor, John, to keep her life interesting, along with numerous four-footed furry grandbabies. To further the chaos, her big sister Kathleen and baby brother Rick and all the assorted nieces, nephews, and extras will continue to showcase the Martin craziness. When she goes to the bowling alley in the sky, she’ll be throwing strikes with her Mom and Dad, oldest sister Kayln, big brothers Boots and Jim, and many other family members.
Mom’s spunky and fiery personality will be missed for years to come. Remember her fondly as she loved all of her friends and family, from Ron and Kay to little (maybe not so little) Sid and Max.
Services will be held at O’Connell Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St., Baldwin, WI on Friday, May 27, 2022. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 4-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
She will reside with her Mom and Dad in Ladysmith.
