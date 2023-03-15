Morning rain followed by a mix of rain and snow in the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High near 40F. Winds SSW at less than 5 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%..
Alicia “Peash” Smith, age 74 of Baldwin, WI, passed away unexpectedly on March 9 at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin. She was born on August 22, 1948, to parents Hollis and Audrey Durant in Haverhill, Massachusetts. Peash grew up in New Hampshire and earned her cosmetology license and worked as a hairstylist. She met the love of her life, Dennis Smith while he was in the Navy. They married on October 23, 1970, and moved to Wisconsin and started their family.
She worked for a decade at 3M in Minnesota, provided childcare in her home when their children were growing up, and other various jobs over the years. She was always a big supporter of her children and grandchildren. She was always very involved in all of their activities. She loved to be involved in the community. For several years she organized wreath fundraisers and was a cub scout den leader, she helped organize and volunteered for Holiday Angels, she was a judge for the baby contest at Heartland days and helped organize the Good Neighborhood Days pageant.
Peash loved to read, loved western books, décor and music, crafting; specifically making magnets, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She will remain in the hearts of her husband Dennis “Toad”; children Eugene Smith, Ezekiel (Ashley) Smith and Theresa (Jeff) Foote; grandchildren Kenny, Travis, Charles, Thomas, LaReina, Quentin, and Laila; siblings Ellen Meekins, Joyce Goodwin, and Hollis Jr. as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brother John Durant, and nephews Kenneth Durant, Scott Durant, and Edward Durant.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 16, at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Baldwin. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., with the service starting at 4 p.m.
