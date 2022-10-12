Alice Bertelson, age 92, of Woodville, Wisconsin, died Thursday, October 6, at Park View Home, Woodville.
Alice was born March 9, 1930, to Alfred and Cecelia Leona (Hampton) Helgeson in Woodville. She was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, Woodville and presently a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church, Wilson.
Alice grew up in Woodville where she attended Woodville School, graduating with the Class of 1948. She worked for a short time at Summit Cheese, Wilson and later at Citizen State Bank. On September 15, 1950, Alice married Laverne Bertelson at Zion Lutheran. They farmed together and raised their family in Eau Galle Township where Alice lived for 70 years. Two years ago she sold the farm and moved to Park Place Apartments in Woodville.
She enjoyed making meals and taking care of her family. She loved tending to her birds and flowers. Her faith and church were an important part of her life.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband Laverne who died in 2000; siblings: Lorree Hermanson and husband Reuben, Alden Helgeson, and Wilferd Helgeson; grandson Nels Bertelson; and niece Janet Diedrich.
Survivors include her two children: Larry (Wrene) Bertelson and Karen (James) Westby; granddaughter Tara Redic; great grandchildren: Aliyah Redic, Nathan Redic, Darren Redic, and Jayden Bertelson; sister Margaret Helgeson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are David Helgeson, Douglas Mathison, Donald Hermanson, Danny Helgeson, Paul Diedrich, Timothy Olsen.
Funeral service for Alice will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 12, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, Wilson.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Christ the King prior to the service.
Burial will be in Lone Pine Cemetery, Woodville with a luncheon to follow at Christ the King.
Keehr Funeral Home, (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) Spring Valley is handling arrangements.
