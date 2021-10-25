Algot Anderson, age 90, of Beldenville, Wisconsin, died Sunday, October 17, 2021, at United Hospital in St. Paul, due to complications of COVID.
Algot Hieler Anderson was born March 15, 1931, in River Falls, Wisconsin, the only son of John H. and Anna Johanna (Jorgenson) Anderson. He was baptized in the Martell Lutheran Church and was confirmed at Ezekiel Lutheran Church in River Falls and was presently a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Beldenville.
Algot attended Clay Corner Rural School and River Falls High School. He dairy farmed with his father and worked with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department for a number of years. Algot was one of Pierce County’s first two jailers. After farming, Algot worked for the River Falls Public Schools until retiring.
Algot loved traveling, visiting many states and all the Canadian Provinces. He also made numerous trips to Europe to sight-see and visit relatives. He had a love of history and family lineage. One of his favorite pastimes was taking care of his flower gardens, raising many beautiful flowers, especially his roses. He was faithful at placing flowers on the pastors’ graves at Our Savior’s. Algot was a longtime member of Our Savior’s Men in Mission.
Algot was preceded in death by his parents, uncles, and aunts. He is survived by numerous cousins in the United States, Sweden, and Norway as well as many friends throughout the area.
A Memorial service will be on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church – Beldenville, Wisconsin. Burial will be in Martell Lutheran Cemetery, Martell Township.
Keehr Funeral Home, (www.keehrfuneralhome.com) Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
