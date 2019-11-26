Aletta Bernice (Hop) Hesselink, age 96 died November 14th, 2019 at Birch Haven Assisted Living in Baldwin, Wisconsin. Aletta was born on January 17th, 1923. She was the youngest one of nine children in the family of Garret Henry and Johanna Theodora (TeGrotenhuis) Hop. Aletta attended country grade school while living northeast of Baldwin. She went on to be the first in her family to graduate from Baldwin High School in the class of 1941, for which she was very proud.
September of 1944, Aletta was united in marriage to Myron Hesselink. Together they made their homes in Baldwin, Emerald Township, Hammond, and Hammond Township. They were married for 72 years.
Over the years, Aletta was mother to four, housewife, and even farm hand. Out of the home, she did various jobs of candling eggs, cutting meat at Eggen’s Meat Market, clerk at Ben Franklin, and Nurse’s Aide at American Heritage Care Center in Hammond. She shared her Christian faith as catechism teacher and choir member. Her familiar face was seen at the Hammond Town Hall alongside her husband for their involvement on election day.
Aletta’s talents really showed as a seamstress and crafting of almost every kind. She received many awards on her exhibits at the St. Croix County Fair. Christmas time seemed to be Aletta’s season for sharing with family and close friends her latest creations usually in various colors. The farmhouse upstairs steps served as her “hidden” cooler for the assortment of holiday cookies and treats.
In retirement, Aletta enjoyed selling her wares with her husband as “HESSELINK HOBBIES” Together they traveled to flea markets, craft fairs, and garage sales. They also enjoyed traveling on bus trips and spending time at their cabin on Lake Wapogasset.
Aletta is survived by her four children; Shirley (Jerry) Bastyr of Jordan, MN, Mary (Pete) Walen of Hammond, WI, Kay (Duane) Geurkink of Baldwin, WI, and Dick (Donna) Hesselink of Deer Park, WI; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and cousin Adeline Hesselink of Baldwin, WI.
A memorial service for Aletta will be held on Sunday, December 8th, 2019 at Roberts Congregational United Church of Christ, 1001 Birch Drive, Roberts, Wisconsin. Service will be held at 3:00 P.M. with a memorial gathering of family & friends held one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be in the spring. Memorials are preferred to Adoray Home Health & Hospice, and Roberts Congregational United Church of Christ.
Services are entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home & Countryside Crematory of Baldwin, WI
