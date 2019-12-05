Aletta Bernice (Hop) Hesselink, age 96 died November 14th, 2019 at Birch Haven Assisted Living in Baldwin, Wisconsin. A memorial service for Aletta will be held on Sunday, December 8th, 2019 at Roberts Congregational United Church of Christ, 1001 Birch Drive, Roberts, Wisconsin. Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. with a memorial gathering one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be on a later date. Memorials preferred to Adoray Home Health & Hospice, and Roberts Congregational United Church of Christ.
