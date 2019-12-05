Aletta Bernice (Hop) Hesselink

Aletta Bernice (Hop) Hesselink, age 96 died November 14th, 2019 at Birch Haven Assisted Living in Baldwin, Wisconsin. A memorial service for Aletta will be held on Sunday, December 8th, 2019 at Roberts Congregational United Church of Christ, 1001 Birch Drive, Roberts, Wisconsin. Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. with a memorial gathering one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be on a later date. Memorials preferred to Adoray Home Health & Hospice, and Roberts Congregational United Church of Christ.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.