Alan Chris Lund, of Stanchfield, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at M Heath Fairview Lakes in Wyoming, Minnesota. He was 56 years old.
Alan was born February 10, 1966, in Baldwin, Wisconsin to parents Carlyn and Janet (Kahl) Lund. He grew up on the family farm in Woodville, Wisconsin, the fifth of six children. He attended the Baldwin-Woodville High School, graduating in 1984.Al then attended the Wisconsin Indianhead Technical Institute for Telephone Service/Repair and graduated in May 1985.Al began his career in Telephone Service as a contractor for Alaman Telco, doing telephone installations across the United States, and later transferred to Areotek for a few more years.
On Aug. 3, 1996, Al was united in marriage to Sandra Ann Dienger at the Peace Lutheran Church in Baldwin, Wisconsin. They made their home on a hobby farm in Stanchfield and were blessed with four children.
In the late 90s, Al worked in the Telecommunication Department for Fairview Health Services in Minneapolis. In 1999, Al took a job with US West which transitioned to Qwest and finally Century Link, before his job was downsized in June 2021.Al then worked at the ARC Retreat in Stanchfield as the groundskeeper and handy man. In February 2022 he began working at Crawford Equipment near Cambridge where he continued to work until his unexpected passing.
Al loved the outdoors and working on his hobby farm. He had many beloved animals over the years including goats, sheep, cows, chickens, ducks, cats, and dogs and spent hours constantly fixing fence to keep them all in their pastures and barns. Al enjoyed planting vegetable gardens, even though he often lost the battle with the weeds before the final harvests. His favorite time of year was hunting season and always looked forward to bringing home a deer, bear, or turkeys from a hunt. Al enjoyed attending auctions or sales and loved to find “free stuff” for the farm.
Al was a member of the Braham Evangelical Lutheran Church, but Sunday afternoon’s during football season were dedicated to watching football and rooting for the Green Bay Packers. He was a big supporter of the Braham community, schools, and sports. He loved to brag about his kids and all their accomplishments. He was so proud of them.
Al will be remembered for his jokes and shenanigans, sweet tooth, ability to nap at any time, and his love for his family. He will be so dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his father Carlyn, father and mother-in-law Richard (Elizabeth) Dienger.
He is survived by his wife Sandra; children, Shane, Brett, Brandon, and Lauren; Mother Janet; siblings, Marie Lund (Chuck Smith), Jim (Roxanne) Lund, Julie Lund (Alan Gland), Steve (Tammy) Lund and Nancy (Braka) Matlock; sisters and brothers-in-law, Maxine (John) Luchsinger and Bruce (Betty) Dienger; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
A Funeral Service was held Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Braham Evangelical Lutheran Church. Pastor Julie Beck officiated. Interment was in the Rice Lake Cemetery in Braham. Arrangements were entrusted to the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com
