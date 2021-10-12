Ai Clifford Cronk Jr., age 85 of Woodville, died October 4th, 2021, at the Park View Community Campus in Woodville. Ai was born on October 10, 1935, in Buffalo, MN; the son of Ai Clifford Sr. and Helen (Hutchings) Cronk. He attended Long Lake country school prior to graduating from Forest Lake High School. At an early age, he learned the craft of farming as he watched his dad and learned the disciplines of hard work. On February 11, 1956, he was united in marriage to Joan Marie Julien at Elim Lutheran Church in Scandia, Minnesota. To this union, a son Ken and two daughters, Kelly and Kathy, were born. Farming was not a job for Ai, but rather a way of life. As many farmers can attest, you serve as the mechanic, veterinarian, chemist, mathematician, architect, and engineer when you own and operate your own farm. He was active with the farmer’s co-op and other organizations such as the Holstein Association and the DHIA (Dairy Herd Improvement Association). In 1972, the family moved to Woodville where they made their home. Following his retirement in 1997, he enjoyed road trips, sight-seeing, or visiting family. He was known to shake a leg polka dancing and enjoyed listening to country music, playing cards, and going bowling. The Cronks have been members of Zion Lutheran Church since moving to Woodville, which has been a great source of spiritual nourishment.
Ai will live on in the hearts of his loving wife Joan; son Ken (Diane) Cronk, daughter Kathy Cronk; grandchildren Joshua (fiancée Brianna), Jolissa (Colin), Jordan (Molli), Sawyer; many great grandchildren; and his sister-in-law Audrey Hawkinson; nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Ai Clifford Sr. and Helen (Hutchings) Cronk, daughter Kelly Doornink, great grandson Jonah; siblings Jim (Gretha), Bob (Elener), sisters Myrtle (Lloyd), Geraldine ‘Babe’ (Franklyn), and Elerine ‘Honey’ (John), brother-in-law Howard; nephews John (Skip) Jr., Hubert.
A memorial service for Ai Cronk was held at 2PM on Friday, October 8th at Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at Zion Lutheran. Interment will be at a later date. Memorials preferred to the discretion of the family. Cremation and memorial services entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin.
