Agnes C. Kircher, age 89, of Neillsville, WI, formerly of Waukesha, WI passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at the Neillsville Retirement Community, where she had been a resident for the past year.
Agnes Ceilia Jochim was born on April 26, 1932, in Eagle Butte, SD the daughter of Anton and Eva (Fix) Jochim. When Agnes was young, her and her family moved to Long Praire, MN, where they raised their family on a dairy farm. Agnes graduated from Long Praire High School. In 1953, she married Jerome “Jerry” Kircher, together they raised five children, Jeff (Diane) Kircher of Neillsville, WI, Craig (Cherry) Kircher of Whitewater, WI, Kevin Kircher of Helenville, WI, Keith Kircher of Johnson’s Creek, WI and Roxanna Kircher of Virginia.
Agnes was a stay-at-home Mom. She enjoyed life, loved square dancing and polka dancing. One of her favorite hobbies was taking pictures. Seldom did she travel without a camera. Every summer she would have a rummage sale or two. She would go to the other rummage sales to buy things to put into her rummage sale. She loved food and would love playing cards with her friends. Agnes enjoyed camping, fishing, telling jokes and traveling.
She is survived by her children and five grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Rita Ostendorf Klaphake, Eugene (Sharon) Jochim, Rose (Chuck) Wulfekuhle, Charlotte (James) Becker and Roger (Terri) Jochim, and a sister-in-law, Catherine Jochim.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Albert Jochim.
The family would very much like to thank Sheryl and her crew at the Neillsville Retirement Community for the care Agnes received, during her stay there.
Services will be in Minnesota at a later date.
Online Condolences may be made at www.geschefh.com.
The Gesche Funeral Home is assisting Agnes’s family with local funeral arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.