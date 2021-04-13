Adeline L. Kahler, age 89, of Baldwin, WI, passed away on March 17, 2021, at the Baldwin Care Center. Adeline was born in the township of Baldwin on October 12, 1931, to William “Bill” & Irene (Bol) Helders. She was a lifelong resident of Baldwin & Woodville, WI; & was proud of her Dutch heritage. She graduated from Baldwin High School in 1949, & was then united in marriage to Donald Kahler on June 3, 1950 at the First Reformed Church in Baldwin. They had 57 wonderful years together before Don’s death in 2007. Together they raised two children, as well as opened their home to others as foster parents.
Adeline was kind, honest, generous, & smart. She made lifelong friendships, had a dry wit, was always willing to speak her mind, & gave very sage advice. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, reading, & gardening; had a great fashion sense & took pleasure in being well-dressed. She was a very hard worker her entire life. In addition to taking care of her home, she worked full-time at various jobs, maintained a large vegetable garden, canned fruits & vegetables, & sewed numerous well-coordinated outfits for both herself & her daughter. She had compassion for children & gave as generously as possible to organizations that supported them. Her faith & her family were what was most important to her. She looked forward to celebrating holidays with family; especially at Christmas time, when she always went a little overboard with decorating, baking, & gift-giving. She will be missed very much.
Adelien is survived by her daughter, Pam (Stan Miller) Kahler of Madison, WI; son, Jeff Kahler of Balsam Lake, WI; grandson, Noah Gausman of Grantsburg, WI, & his son, Jace; sister, Beryl (Jerome) Van Heukelom of River Falls, WI; brother, Dave (Dixie) Helders of Baldwin, WI; sisters-in-law, Arlene Goossens of Baldwin, WI, & Eva Kahler of Emerald, WI; as well as numerous nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don; sister, Marion Lokker Gonzales; & a number of sisters- & brothers-in-law, nieces, & nephews. The family wishes to thank the Baldwin Care Center & Adoray Hospice for their kindness & care provided to Adeline.
A Memorial Service for Adeline will be held at 3:00 P.M, Thursday, April 29, 2021 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 1010 Newton St. Baldwin, WI 54002, with a Visitation preceding the service beginning at 2:00 P.M. Interment will take place alongside her husband, Don, at the Baldwin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers & memorials directed to the family, please consider making a donation to Save the Children, P.O. Box 97132, Washington D.C. 20090; or UNICEF USA, P.O. Box 96964, Washington D.C. 20090. For more information, please email the funeral home at baldwin@oconnellfuneralhomes.com, or call at 715-684-3434.
