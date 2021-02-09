Ada Hughes was born February 18, 1926, at home in Spring Valley, Wisconsin. She was the 6th of 11 children to Arthur and Marie (Ray) Brooke. Ada passed away on January 25, 2021, at the Baldwin Care Center where she had been a resident for the past three years.
Ada was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and organist there from 1949 to 1955.
Ada graduated from Spring Valley High School with the Class of 1944 as Salutatorian of her class. Ada had many interests in high school: singing, math and journalism. Ada was a member of the first journalism club of the Spring Valley High School called the “Pencil-Pushers”, and one of her writings was a murder mystery. Ada’s main goal was to become a secretary/bookkeeper, which she accomplished with employment at the Spring Valley Elevator, Village Clerk and Mid-America Dairymen in Baldwin. Ada also owned and operated the Pandora Dress Shop located on Main Street in Spring Valley.
On July 6, 1954, Ada married John (Tom) Hughes at St. John’s Lutheran Church. The couple made their home in Spring Valley and raised 3 children here: Ann, Brad and Craig. Tom and Ada spent their retirement years traveling, dancing, fishing, and spending time at the family cabin on Balsam Lake with kids and grandkids. Her favorite pastime was playing cards, especially with the grandkids and great grandkids. All the kids learned to play cards with Grandma Ada.
Ada is survived by one daughter Ann Beyer; grandchildren Tonya (Craig) Maier, Twain (Tanya) Beyer; great-grandchildren Zach, Madison and Charlie Maier; Pride and Kalena Beyer, all from Spring Valley; one sister Gloria Duffy of River Falls; two sisters-in-law Margie Brooke of Cottage Grove, MN, and Dianne Brooke of St Paul, MN, and many nieces and nephews.
Ada is preceded in death by her parents Art and Marie Brooke; husband John (Tom); Mother-in-law Ethel Hughes; 2 sons Brad and Craig; son-in-law Tom Beyer; 2 sisters and 7 brothers.
Pallbearers are: Twain Beyer, Craig Maier, Zach Maier, Charlie Maier, Tanya Beyer and Pride Beyer. Funeral service January 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church. Burial will be at the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley is handling arrangements.
