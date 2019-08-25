Nilssen’s presented a check to the Family Resource Center August 14, for a total of $4135 dollars, $1937 of which were donated by Baldwin customers. These funds were raised by Nilssen’s customers during their Anniversary Round Up Campaign that took place for two weeks from July 21 to August 3 in Ellsworth, Baldwin, Glenwood City and Clear Lake locations. Those customers had the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar to donate towards the Family Resource Center programs for local families.
Nilssen’s ‘Round Up’ raises $4135 for Family Resource Center
MAnderson
