Nilssen’s presented a check to the Family Resource Center August 14, for a total of $4135 dollars, $1937 of which were donated by Baldwin customers. These funds were raised by Nilssen’s customers during their Anniversary Round Up Campaign that took place for two weeks from July 21 to August 3 in Ellsworth, Baldwin, Glenwood City and Clear Lake locations. Those customers had the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar to donate towards the Family Resource Center programs for local families.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.