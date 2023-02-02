Zwald named 2022 WWH Employee of the Year

Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) is excited to announce that Irma Zwald has been named the 2022 Western Wisconsin Health Employee of the Year. WWH, CEO, Eilidh Pederson made the surprise announcement and presented Irma with the award at the annual WWH Holiday Party held at the Phoenix Event Center in Baldwin on Thursday, January 19. Irma was humbled to have received the award and graciously said “I love my job, and I enjoy helping patients each day.”
Irma is the first recipient of the award that was created to give employees the opportunity to nominate fellow co-workers for the outstanding work they do for the organization and for our community.
Along with earning the most nominations, many co-workers submitted reasons why Irma is so deserving of this award. Dr. Findlay, Lifestyle Medicine Physician shared “It is an absolute privilege and joy to work with Irma! She embodies the strength of community, always ready to assist anyone with patience and compassion.” Dr. Boeder, WWH OBGYN stated “Irma works diligently, ensuring proper follow up, and goes the extra mile on a regular basis. She makes sure patients are well taken care of, not just within the scope of her position and hours, but with whatever effort it takes on her part to accomplish that care. She has been invaluable to our mission here to serve well and equitably our entire patient community.” Ana Erickson from the Business Office wrote “She is the most kind, caring, and hardworking person at WWH. Having someone so patient to help translate and make patients feel more at ease is wonderful gift, especially in a place many aren’t at ease. She consistently goes above and beyond. She wears many hats and deserves to wear the biggest hat of all: Employee of the Year.”
Irma Zwald will be celebrating her 17th anniversary with Western Wisconsin Health at the end of February. She serves as both a Medical Assistant in the clinic and as a translator for our Spanish speaking patients.
