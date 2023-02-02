Zwald named 2022 WWH Employee of the Year

WWH CEO Eilidh Pederson (left) presenting Irma Zwald (right) with the 2022 Employee of the Year award. 

 Sam Niebeling | Niebeling’s Photography

Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) is excited to announce that Irma Zwald has been named the 2022 Western Wisconsin Health Employee of the Year.  WWH, CEO, Eilidh Pederson made the surprise announcement and presented Irma with the award at the annual WWH Holiday Party held at the Phoenix Event Center in Baldwin on Thursday, January 19.  Irma was humbled to have received the award and graciously said “I love my job, and I enjoy helping patients each day.”  

Irma is the first recipient of the award that was created to give employees the opportunity to nominate fellow co-workers for the outstanding work they do for the organization and for our community.  

