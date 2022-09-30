Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville will be holding a Blessing of the Animals service 9 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 2. The outdoor service presided by Pastor Ben Nelson will be held on the south parking lot, so please bring a chair.
Sunday School director, Trisha Martinez and the Zion Sunday School children have prepared a special song. Darla Ramberg with her therapy pony “Bugle” will be a special guest. All pets are welcome at the discretion of their owners and photos of your fur family members are also welcome.
St. Francis (1181-1226) was a great friar from Assisi, Italy. He is the patron saint of the environment and animals because he loved all creatures and even preached to the birds. St. Francis taught the moral obligation of all peoples to treat all animals with compassion and mercy.
He was born into a wealthy family but chose to leave all material wealth behind and follow Christ. He chose not to focus on himself but instead loving and serving the marginalized like a humble servant. St. Francis taught the message animals were as much God’s creatures as the human race and as such should be loved and protected.
After the service there will be a “Beauty Contest”, with distinguished judges: Pastor Ben Nelson, Mary Frey, and Randy Peterson presiding, Pinata fun, special attraction for Packer fans provided by Mary Norton and treats provided by Shirley Grinley. Cano will be provided by Susan Randall. In case of bad weather, service will be moved inside (photos only please).
