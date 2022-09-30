Zion Lutheran Church in Woodville will be holding a Blessing of the Animals service 9 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 2. The outdoor service presided by Pastor Ben Nelson will be held on the south parking lot, so please bring a chair.

Sunday School director, Trisha Martinez and the Zion Sunday School children have prepared a special song. Darla Ramberg with her therapy pony “Bugle” will be a special guest. All pets are welcome at the discretion of their owners and photos of your fur family members are also welcome. 

