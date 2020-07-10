80 Years Ago
July 5, 1940
Old Car Bought for $5
Appleton, Wis.- About seven years ago Carlton Schmitt, Kaukaunna, bought a 1902 Peerless touring car for $5. Now he has sold it to an eastern museum for $950. It is said that the machine cost $6,700 new.
Although ancient vehicle sounds like a threshing machine Schmitt said it can do about 22 miles an hour. It has acetylene burners for headlights and back seat passengers squeeze through a door at the rear.
The car does not carry new license plates, but its present owners would have no trouble with the law because the original owner got a lifetime license with the title.
70 Years Ago
July 6, 1950
New Fire Trucks
The Village of Baldwin has recently purchased a new Mack fire truck, one of the finest the market. The truck cost $13,266 plus $1,200 for extra equipment on the truck. The truck has the capacity to pump 750 gallons of water per minute. It will be ready for delivery in 3 to 4 months.
The towns of Hammond and Baldwin have purchased a new Chevrolet high pressure for fire truck with a 500-gallon capacity. Delivery will be in the near future.
Both trucks will be housed in the new fire station which is to be built on the lot just to the north of the Presbyterian church. In addition to housing fire trucks and village trucks the building will have a jail room and toilet facilities. It will be a one-story building of cement block construction with no basement.
60 Years Ago
July 7, 1960
Rocky’s Motel Sold
Rocky’s 4-unit motel on highway 63, on the north edge of the Village of Baldwin has been sold to the John D. “Jack” Heebinks. The new owners have already taken possession. The sale was handled by the Baldwin Reality, Nadeau and Pundy.
40 Years Ago
July 10, 1980
Tavern Hours
The Baldwin Village Board passed a new ordinance, similar to Boyceville’s ordinance, allowing taverns in the village to be open eight Sundays per license year. Applications to open on a Sunday will have to be received by the village clerk 48 hours in advance on written form the village plans to have printed.
10 Years Ago
July 13, 2010
Paddle to Seattle
The Sun (Osceola): J.J. Kelly took his first strokes in a sea Kayak on Balsam Lake. By this time two years ago the Taylor’s Falls native’s kayaking skills were well honed enough for him and a friend to spend three months kayaking 1,300 miles for Seward, Alaska to Seattle.
They followed the Pacific Ocean’s Inside Passage, which kept them within a mile or two of the coastline most of the time. Kelley, 28 and friend Josh Thomas filmed their adventure and compressed some 65 hours of footage in to an 85-minute feature document called “Paddle to Seattle”.
The beautifully photographed film has won 13 film festival awards.
