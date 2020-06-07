90 Years Ago
May 30, 1930
Wisconsin to Africa
Lake Mills- WI.- A purebred Holstein bull shipped from the Milford Meadows farm near here to Durban, South Africa, outgrew it’s crate during the 50-day trip. Freight on the animal was $350.
60 Years Ago
June 2, 1960
Most Unforgettable
Editors Note- We feel that this story of the late Rev. H.P. Nordby, we have one of the best articles the Bulletin has had in many years. It was written by former Baldwinite, Mrs. Ted Van Wyke (Erma Bliesner).
…You can’t sum up in a few dates and places the personality of Reverend Herman Preus Nordby. It bubbles over like the chuckle in his voice, like the twinkle in his eyes. He said at one time that life’s two greatest forces are the Power of Prayer and a sense of humor…
…I think how blessed the congregation in Baldwin was to have the Liturgy sung beautifully all those years Sunday after Sunday, and how proud we all were of his ability to extemporaneously speak at any invitation. “I’ll make a speech at the drop of a hat. Who’s got the hat?’ he used to say, chuckling, enjoying every minute of life whatever it had to offer. He spoke entertainingly, always something worth listening to. Always leaving the impression that if you followed your faith diligently and kept a smile handy the world isn’t such a bad place after all…
40 Years Ago
June 5, 1980
Grand Openings
The new Cave-Dahl American Legion clubrooms will be ready for an open house this Saturday afternoon 1 pm to 5pm. Many months in the process of construction and interior work the building is located in the southeast corner of Baldwin. Ample parking is available for the many area residents who are expected to attend the open house.
Baldwin Equipment Inc. owners, Donna and Lane Smith will be the hosts this Saturday during the grand opening of their new building on Hwy 12 and 63 at the north edge of Baldwin. The large, new building, attractive from the outside and even more impressive on the inside, the building houses nearly all the offices and divisions of the farm equipment business.
30 Years Ago
June 6, 1990
Pool Opening Delayed
The Baldwin swimming pool, which is full of water and was scheduled to open this week, will not open until later in the month.
A semi-truck apparently backed into the railing and stairs at the pool building on Friday and damage the front door of the structure. Repairs will be completed as soon as possible, and the opening of the pool announced in the paper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.