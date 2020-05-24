80 Years Ago
May 17, 1940
Hwy 12 Closed to Heavy Trucks on Weekends
With spring weather bringing heavy traffic on WI. Roads, the state motor vehicle department Saturday announced the highways that will be closed to trucks and truck-trailer combinations have a gross weight of more than 6,000 pounds.
May 29 – Sept. 8, the hours are 1 to 11 pm Saturdays and 9 am to midnight Sundays and holidays.
Exempt from the order, as provided by state law, are vehicles used exclusively for transportation of passengers, livestock, fresh fish, fluid milk or cream, fresh fruits or vegetables, ice cream, fresh bakery, ice, newspapers or those vehicles used as wreckers.
Highway 12 is one of the several important highways on which this order will be enforced.
Warning Post Cards
Warning post cards have been given to Baldwin Village Board members. Whenever any member sees a traffic violation committed, they are to send the driver one of these cards through the mail. If you should get one of these cards please realize that they are sent in the interest of public safety.
A record will be kept of every card send and should it ever happen that an accident occurred and the record showed that the driver had already received a card or even more than one card- this fact could not help but tend to place the blame for the accident on said driver.
50 Years Ago
May 21, 1970
Accident Report
May 15- 11:40 pm. John E. Sebion, 20, of RRT Spring Valley was travelling south on Cty. Rd. B in the village of Woodville, lost control on a curve, went across 2 lawns and struck a house owned by Steve Aaby. Moderate damage, driver sustained minor scrapes and bruises.
30 Years Ago
May 23, 1990
Costly Complaint
Hudson Star-Observer: A domestic disturbance proved to be very costly for a Michigan couple recently on their way through Hudson. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint of an alleged domestic abuse incident between guests at the JR Ranch. According to District Attorney Eric Johnson, when officers investigated the complaint, they not only found Lucien and Shelia Weir, but also discovered approximately $39,826, a weapon and various amounts of marijuana. Further investigation revealed that allegedly this cash was involved in drug transactions, thereby subject to forfeiture laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.