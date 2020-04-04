90 Years Ago
Mar. 28, 1930
Plan to Teach Classes by Radio
Madison, WI. - The first step in an effort to provide classroom instruction by radio has been taken by John Calahan, state superintendent of public instruction, who mailed questionnaires to all county superintendents.
Use of the radio to supplement work of individual teachers was considered after it had been announced that the University of Wisconsin is contemplating an enlargement of it’s plans for radio broadcasting of educational programs over WHA.
Schaffer Bros. Grocers
Items on sale this week: “Sunshine” Krispy Crackers 2 lb. caddy 29 cents; Hills Brothers Coffee 1 lb. for 45 cents; Peanut Butter Fresh, 2 lbs. 29 cents; Norway Herring 10 lb. pail $1.45; Tomatoes, Corn, Peas 3 cans 33 cents; and Swift’s White Laundry Soap 10 bars 33 cents.
80 Years Ago
Mar. 29, 1940
USH 63 Included in Approval
The governor this week furnished more highway news when he approved a program of state highway projects submitted to him by the state highway commission. In St. Croix County the only project approved is on U.S. 63, where 9.35 miles of bituminous surfacing is to be laid from Baldwin north to STH 64.
60 Years Ago
Mar. 31, 1960
Giant Wash Grand Opening
Baldwin’s newest business, locally owned Giant Wash Laundry, is now open and will have a grand opening next Mon. and Tues.
This service is now available to people of this area is new to most local residents and we are sure all will enjoy visiting the laundry and seeing the giant washers and driers in operation.
50 Years Ago
Mar. 26, 1970
Ed Bleier Celebrated for 50 Years of Service
Nearly 100 firemen, former firemen, area town and village officials and guests and their wives attended a banquet at the Coachmen Suppler Club last Wednesday in honor or retired Baldwin Fire Chief Ed Bleier.
Bleier told how he took over the position as a nearly green recruit but “Did the best I could.” The “best he could” proved to be a great deal as the department grew from a few hand drawn hose carts to a modern department with three large pieces of equipment, and a well-trained force.
10 Years Ago
Mar. 23, 2010
Swans Congregate on Pine Lake
Perhaps a 100 or so swans congregated on or near the open water at Pine Lake north of Baldwin this week. We believe they are trumpeter swans, the largest of north American waterfowl. Once hunted to near extinction for its feathers, which made what were considered to be the best quality quill pens, trumpeter swans are relatively common today.
