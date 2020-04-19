80 Years Ago
April 12, 1940
Brothers United After 46 Years
Chas. Kimball and his brother, O.T. Kimball of Kirkland, Wash., are reunited after not having seen each other for 46 years. As “Charlie” put it, “46 years ago we were living in down in Brookville, Dad was postmaster and I was a boy in knee pants, it was then that my brother left home. It was not until this Christmas time that us two brothers got in touch with each other through an exchange of letters.”
Saturday, unknown to Mr. and Mrs. Kimball, the older, long lost brother came to pay them a visit. He came to the Kimball home, rapped, and Charlie came to the door. The stranger asked, “are you Mr. Kimble?” Charlie replied he was, and his brother said, “so am I.”
During these many, many years O.T. Kimball, who is now 74, has successfully followed many different occupations across the country. He is now retired and living in a suburb of Seattle, Washington.
70 Years Ago
April 13, 1950
No Joke, Fire Causes $6,000 Damage
Madison, WI.- His machine shed and $6,000 worth of equipment burned up while two women chatted on his party line, a Dane county farmer reported Monday. Henry F. Sunderlage said that the women refused to surrender the phone so he could summon the town fire department Friday, telling him: “You can’t pull that joke on us.”
60 Years Ago
April 7, 1960
Butter-Yellow, the Color of WI.
Butter-Yellow is the popular color this spring. Inspired by the American Dairy Association, the color was adopted for fashions, household appliances, linens and paints for nationwide advertising in Wisconsin, the color is carried a step further- license plates this year are butter yellow.
40 Years Ago
April 10, 1980
Beware of What you Burn
Pierce County Herald- Ellsworth: Harold and Dorothy Gwin of Menomonie were burning rubbish recently and threw in some dynamite they had forgotten they had. The resulting explosion caused extensive damage to three houses and wounded Mrs. Gwin. She was treated for shrapnel wounds in her leg. A steer in a shed on the Gwin farm was also injured and had to be destroyed.
10 Years Ago
April 6, 2010
Excellence Award to Baldwin Greenhouse
Teleflora, the world’s leading flower wire service announced recently that Baldwin Greenhouse is one of the first shops to be awarded the Petal of Honor- Award of Excellence! This program was designed to recognize member florists who have an exemplary track record of customer service and satisfaction.
