90 Years Ago
June 13, 1930
Chicken Thief
Lester Kinsey, who was recently arrested for stealing chickens, and taken to Hudson by Deputy Guess, pleaded guilty before Judge Thompson. He was sentenced to one year at our State prison at Waupun.
80 Years Ago
June 14, 1940
Running a Family Costs Big Money
According to the National Consumers Tax Commission the average less than $2,500 family makes only $1,348.77 a year. Of this father pays the grocer the largest share- $428.76.
Sonny often needs new shoes, and father’s annual family clothing bill is $124.91. Next to food, his biggest outlay is $294.65 for housing (including fuel, lights, and refrigeration.) Gifts and taxes (direct and indirect) take the disproportionate sum of $201. The family auto costs $104.30 a year for the average family. Other items: Insurance $66.93; household $104; medical and personal care $95.50. Recreation $52.
At years end the average father hasn’t much money in the bank. But, reflecting he feels that Mother, Jonny, and Mary are pretty important assets that offset his liabilities.
Hats off to Father!
40 Years Ago
June 19, 1980
June Dairy Month Turns 43
June has been celebrated as dairy month since 1937. Every year since then June Dairy month is celebrated at consumer’s and restaurant tables, in stores and supermarkets and wherever dairy foods are sold.
Some familiar themes that have been observed over the years are “Keep Youthful—Drink Milk” (1937), “Natures Goodness At Its Best” (1953) and for 1980 the theme to highlight June Dairy month is “Nature’s Own Convenience Foods”. When using dairy products, you get total value and weight for you money. The are instantly ready to serve- no muss or fuss, with nothing to peel, trim or throw away.
10 Years Ago
June 15, 2010
New Miss Baldwin
Kylee Kulow was crowned the new Miss Baldwin. 1st Princess- Tori Klingler, 2nd Princess- Tiana Ferrick, 3rd Princess- Zyanya Arce, 4th Princess and Miss Congeniality- Gabby Liston
