70 Years Ago
June 6, 1950
New Ladies’ Ready-to- Wear Shop
The grand opening of the new ladies’ ready-to-wear shop is set for this Saturday, June 10, with free roses being given away to the first 200 ladies to visit the shop in the former Dr. Geo. B. Swenson office building.
The proprietors are Helen Carlson and Margret Gallagher, both of Rice Lake. Both are former employees of Herberger’s a large department store.
60 Years Ago
June 9, 1960
Real Estate For Sale
• The 2 story Simmelink house which has been used as a duplex has just been listed for a quick sale at only $7,500. Now vacant. Immediate possession. Excellent terms.
• 66 acre farm in Woodville- Modern 3 bedroom home. Complete set of outbuildings. Located on Highway 12 and priced to sell at only $11,500 including tractor and small machinery.
40 Years Ago
June 12, 1980
Heavy Rains Play Havoc in Spring Valley
Bad as the storm damage was in the Village of Baldwin last Thursday night and several days last week, severe damage was caused in rural areas and in the Village of Spring Valley. A reported three inches of rain in 15 minutes late Friday night did the damage at Spring Valley despite the huge dam which was built above the village. Several roads and bridges washed out.
Burkhardt creek enters Spring Valley near the nursing home. As the water rushed into the village it washed Sherwood Syverson’s auto into the creek bed. As the car was stopped by the bridge, debris piled up and backed up the water into the nursing home and many homes. The lake at Spring Valley reportedly rose about seven feet and the spillway which diverts water from the lake was running at near capacity.
30 Years Ago
June 13, 1990
Dairy Day Celebration
Dan Holle is the fourth generation to farm the land north of Baldwin. In addition to the Holle Farm operated by Dan and Julie Holle, Dan’s brothers Steve and Rick, also have their own dairy operations. Dairy Day will be celebrated in Baldwin this Friday to stress the important role our dairy farmers play in Wisconsin’s economy and give area residents a chance to show their appreciation.
