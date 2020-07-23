Yesterday's News 7-22-2020

90 Years Ago
July 25, 1930
Wisconsin Has 70 Airports
With about 70 airports of various types already serving Wisconsin’s air traffic and the rapid development of air transportation, the state is in line for a large expansion in the number and use of such fields, according to Prof. H.E. Pulver of the university. He has prepared a statement of principles to govern the section of sites for airports. He declares an airport should not be smaller than 90 to 100 acres and that it should be on a good road near a city.
60 Years Ago
July 21, 1960
Home Rocked by Gas Explosion
An explosion of leaking gas and the subsequent fire caused extensive damage at the Ben Ista home about 12:15 last Friday night. The four members of the Ista family who were in the house at the time of the explosion received burns and cuts from the fire and the broken glass which was scattered about the house. The cause of the explosion was a faulty connection on a bottle gas cook stove in the kitchen.
50 Years Ago
July 16, 1970
Babysitter Prices
The State Department of Industry, Labor and Human Relations has suspended for the summer, as a contribution of widening employment opportunities for youth, the minimum wage rule as it applies to persons under the age of 15 years employed in babysitting.
But the department has emphasized that it has made no change in the rule that the new minimum wage scale be paid to older sitters who work 16 hours a week or more. The new minimum rate for women and minors 18 years of age and over is $1.45 an hour. For minors under 18 years, $1.10 an hour.
40 Years Ago
July 24, 1980
Record Pace
Through May, the division of motor vehicles entered 227, 385 convictions on Wisconsin driver’s records, which was 15.5 % more than the 196,902 convictions recorded in the first five months of 1979.
One of the major increases was in drunken driving, where 2,951 were entered in May alone, a 52% increase over the 1,940 OWI convictions in May 1979. Drivers amassed speeding convictions at a rate 21% ahead of last year. Other increases in violation categories included: speeding, failing to obey traffic sign or signal, operating without a license, unregistered vehicles, inattentive driving, and imprudent speed.
30 Years Ago
July 25, 1990
“Dutch” Days Queen Candidates
Dutch Days Queen candidates have been announced. They are Erica Behling, Angie Doornink, Karla Gilbertson, Cheryl Soerens, Natalie Geurkink, Kelli Mueller and Jane Niccum.
