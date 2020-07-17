70 Years Ago
July 13, 1950
Mrs. Kunny Meets Baseball Star
Mrs. B. Kunny was visiting in Detroit, MI last week and while there she stayed at one of their larger hotels. One morning as she entered the dining room for breakfast she was asked if she could share a table with another. Mrs. Kunny said she would and was seated opposite a familiar looking young man.
She asked the gentleman if he was Joe Di Maggio, and sure enough he was “famous Joe”, of the New York Yankees, one of the greatest baseball players in the world today. Mrs. Kunny reports that he was very friendly, and they had a pleasant visit during their breakfast meal.
60 Years Ago
July 14, 1960
House of Memories Now Open
The House of Memories, located at the junction of Hwy 63 and 29, nine miles south of Baldwin, is again open for the summer season.
Many additions have been made in the museum since last year. The Lumberjack Room and the Cracker Barrel Store have both been expanded. The display on early radio has been augmented by a collection of rare recordings and one Edison, one of three operating antique phonographs in the museum to play them on. Displays range from a 200-year-old Dutch Bible from Baldwin to layouts of present-day industries.
40 years Ago
July 17, 1980
Snowplows are Out
Pierce County Herald (Ellsworth): The snowplows were out in Pierce County recently. No, it hasn’t been snowing in July. The snowplows were used to scrape dead mayflies from the Eisenhower Bridge going into Red Wing. So many bugs were on the bridge that driving became hazardous. The bugs were so slippery that sand had to be used to make the bridge safe for traffic after snowplows were used to clear the bugs away.
30 Years Ago
July 18, 1990
Tiny Miss
Central St. Croix News (Hammond): Laren Martha Grossaint of Hammond won the “Tiny Miss” title at the Wisconsin Little Miss competition held on Saturday, June 30th in Eau Claire. This win enables Laren to compete in the National Little Miss pageant held in Hollywood over Labor Day weekend. Laren, who is the 3 ½ year old daughter of Don and Karen Grossaint, also won the photogenic competition for her age group.
10 Years Ago
July 20, 2010
Storms Wreak Havoc to Homes, Motorists
Three separate storms struck the Baldwin area Wednesday. The morning storm was most severe. According to St. Croix County Sheriff there were about 30 homes that suffered some degree of damage, from substantial, such as the home that lost a wall of its garage, to relatively minor such as shingles missing or siding damage.
Two semi-trucks were blown off I 94 at approximately mile post 18. According to emergency workers who responded to the scene, the two trucks were both empty and a strong gust of wind picked both up and deposited them on their sides off the road. Neither driver was seriously injured.
