90 Years Ago
Mar. 6, 1931
Alcohol Still Seized
Capture and confiscation of a 1,000 gallon still near Glenwood City was reported Wednesday by Federal prohibition officers operating out of the St. Paul office.
The still, one of the largest found in this section of Wisconsin, was found in a barn on a farm four miles west of Glenwood City.
Fred Gess and his two sons, Obert and Norden, alleged operators of the still, were arrested and taken to St. Paul where they are held under $10,000 bail each. – New Richmond Journal
70 Years Ago
Mar. 8, 1951
Tomcat Turns Killer
A most unusual killer has showed up at the G.H. Te-Grootenhuis farm, 6 mi. North of Baldwin which is now rented by Jan Vandeberg. A strange, big tomcat is the killer, he sneaked in the barn one afternoon and killed four of the 12 little two-day old piglets. The little pigs were under a light bulb, protected so the sow could not get to them. As a result, the tomcat had it all his own way.
50 Years Ago
Mar. 18, 1971
Grant Elected Association President
On March 12, Sheriff Charles A. Grant was elected president of the Tri-County Law Enforcement Aid Association. This association consists of 69 Police Agencies in the Metropolitan area. Meetings are once a month to discuss problems in each area.
30 Years Ago
Mar. 6, 1991
Baldwin-Woodville Top 10
The top ten students in the 1991 graduating class were announced this week. Jennifer Vander Meer is Valedictorian; Denise Makuch is Salutatorian. The other honor students rounding out the top 10 are: Charles Bondarenko, Matt Doornink, Sara Geurkink, Sarah Hanson, Melissa Mc Carthy, Nadine Sell, Jenifer Simmon and Jackie Van Someren.
10 Years Ago
Mar. 8, 2011
Fusion Win Third
Straight State Title
Fusion players celebrated when Sally Cranston scored 24 seconds into the fourth overtime to clinch the third straight state championship last Saturday in Madison. The Fusion topped the Central Wisconsin Storm 3-2.
Fusion Roster includes Carlie Christensen, Georgie Shimek, Taylor Magill, Laura Keiming, Tara Frey, Tori Forseth, Tori Klingler, Sally Cranston, Kelsey Kuesel, Alice Cranston, Mallory Custer, Sig Dangeur, Megan Shafer, Heather Shew, Miranda VanDell, Hailey Rock, Cyri Cook, Malin Bruns, Micha Benett, Nikki Plunkett, Kali Armagost; Head Coach: Matt Cranston; Assistant Coaches: Karl Erickson & Ann Rock; Managers: Jaci Carey & Brooke McMillan.
