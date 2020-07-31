95 Years Ago
July 24, 1925
Wilson Bank Robbed
Robbers entered the State Bank of Wilson early Monday morning after disconnecting the burglar alarm and telephone wires and blew open the vault door and rifled the safety deposit boxes. So far it is known the burglars obtained only about $16.00 in pennies and what ever valuables were in the safety boxes, among which it is claimed were Liberty bonds.
90 Years Ago
Aug. 1, 1930
Bandits Stop in Baldwin
Some real honest-to-goodness bad men “stick ‘em up guys if you like” visited Baldwin Friday night. The made an unexpected visit to the Baldwin Development Standard Oil filling station and when they left the station was out $39.00 and Orval Arvig, the attendant in charge was out a new five-dollar pocketbook and $2 in cash.
80 Years Ago
July 26, 1940
WI. Odds & Ends
Wisconsin has the largest acreage of vegetables for canning of any state in the nation.
In a single season about 2 million cars with foreign licenses enter Wisconsin.
70 Years Ago
July 27, 1950
Baldwin Businessmen
Two Baldwin young men are entering business in St. Paul. Ben Kanis and Bob Willink are forming a partnership and opening an appliance repair business as representatives of the Sunbeam Mfg. Co. They are to be distributors of parts for the Sunbeam Co. in this part of the northwest and will do repair work for all Sunbeam dealers. They have rented a building on Univ. Ave. in the midway section and expect to be ready for business by Aug. 1st. Mr. and Mrs. Willink and family have already moved to St. Paul having rented a house in West St. Paul.
40 Years Ago
July 31, 1980
Miss Baldwin
Lori Monicken was crowned Miss Baldwin. Christie Kusilek was third runner up, Nancy Peterson was second runner up, Sherryl Blok first runner up and Dee Dee Fedie was Miss Congeniality.
Asphalt Leak
The News (New Richmond): 6,400 gallons of asphalt leaked from an Indianhead Inc. truck on 4 ½ miles of Interstate 94 just east of Hudson early Monday, July 21. The spill was a result of a broken valve on the truck. According to the Wisconsin DNR, the spill was contained without any damage.
30 Years Ago
Aug.1, 1990
Beautification Awards
Mr. and Mrs. John Zevenbergen Sr. were winners of the July residential beautification award from the Botany Belles Garden Club, while Mr. and Mrs. Earl Newton were winners of the business beautification award.
The July award was based on a “Dutch” theme in recognition of the upcoming “Let’s Go Dutch” Days celebration. The Zevenbergens have flowers of many varieties planted in beds in their yard, much like a Dutch garden. The Newtons, who operate their livestock trucking business from their home, have two windmills surrounded by flowers on their yard as well as other flower beds.
