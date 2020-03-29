70 Years Ago
Mar. 24, 1950
The Way to Happiness
Keep your heart free from hate, your mind, from worry.
Live simply, expect little, give much.
Fill your life with love.
Scatter sunshine.
Forget self.
Think of others and do as you would be done by.
Try it for a week- you’ll be surprised.
60 Years Ago
Mar. 24, 1960
St. Croix County Arrests Yield over $22,000
Fines, bail bond forfeitures and court costs resulting from arrests by Wisconsin State Patrol Officers in St. Croix County during 1959 yielded revenues totaling $22,509. The total for the entire state was $1,377,372.17. Apparently, St. Croix County is either a “speedors paradise” or is a favorite area for Patrol Officers. Only eleven counties in the entire state had more revenue from fines than did our county.
50 Years Ago
Mar. 19 1970
Deneen of Hammond, Builds Experimental Aircraft
From “The Buckeye” a publication for Navy men. PR3 Mike Deneen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Mike Deneen of Hammond without any background in aviation, undertook the task of building a low-cost, home-built aircraft.
Deneen first got the idea from an article in “Popular Mechanics”. Construction began in Nov. 1968 in the NAS Meridan hobby shop and lasted until December 1969. The estimated cost of this project is $1,000.
The aircraft itself boasts a height of 5’6”, 12’3” in length with an 18’ wingspan. According to Deneen, there is no wood involved as the aircraft is all aluminum, carrying a weight of approximately 310 lbs. It has a seven-gallon gasoline tank for about 2 ½ hours of flight time. It is powered by a 35 horsepower Volkswagen engine; the engine was modified to fit a Hagy propeller.
“I’ve taxied it for about two hours,” said Deneen, “and I still have some carburetion problems to iron out.”
Items on Sale at Eggen’s Store
Welchade Grape Drink 32 oz. cans 4/$1; Cascade Dishwasher Soap 50 oz. pkg. 69 cents; Wis. No. 1 Russet Potatoes 20 lb. bag 99 cents; Del Monte Chunk Tuna 9 ½ oz. cans 49 cents; Totino’s 16 oz. Sausage Pizza 2 for $1.09; Meadow Gold Ice Cream gallon $1.29.
30 Years Ago
Mar. 28, 1990
Daylight Savings Time
Daylight saving time begins 2:00 am Sunday, April 1. Remember to set your clock ahead one hour before retiring Saturday night.
10 Years Ago
Mar. 16, 2010
Dr. Jonas to Retire Second Time
Dr. Eugene Jonas, an urgent care physician at Baldwin Area Medical Center for two days a week, will retire for the second time at the end of this month.
Dr. Jonas, who started his Medical career in 1961 in Ellsworth, remained there until 1994 when he retired from practice. But after that he worked as an emergency room doctor in hospitals around Wisconsin, until he cut his time to two days a week at BAMC.
Dr. Jonas who recently celebrated his 80th birthday party at which was attended by 382 people, will finish his medical career on March 30. Dr. Jonas said he remembered the name of every person who came to his birthday party, except one, who he knew but whose name he couldn’t remember.
