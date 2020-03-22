90 Years Ago
March 14, 1930
Local Farmer Makes Violin
Wilson, WI.- George Barr, a farmer who lives near here, spends his winter evenings making violins. He purchases his wood from a merchant in Boston, Mass., who in turn obtains it from the Tyrolean Alps.
The violins are made of a one-piece maple back, sides and top of mountain spruce and finger board, tail and pegs are made of ebony.
Mr. Barr has a great many special tools to assist in the work. He says he has been saving Wisconsin wood for a violin he contemplates making when the wood has seasoned long enough. It takes all of Barr’s spare time in one winter to whittle and assemble one instrument, as the work is very intricate, and eight or ten coats of varnish are usually given.
Mr. Barr’s instruments are made after the Stradivarius model. He has sold many of them and has a glass case full on exhibition.
85 Years Ago
March 8 & 15, 1935
Scarlet Fever
An epidemic of Scarlet Fever is now sweeping the state of Wisconsin, there being over 3,000 loses in the state at the present time. Baldwin has three cases Bob Heebink, Loren Tousley and Marjorie Jensen, all school students. Dr. J.R. Berggren, health officer, requests that children be kept at home while not in school.
70 Years Ago
March 17, 1950
Fred Bolier Buys Juke Box Business
Hudson Star Observer- Leonard A. Anderson last week sold his automatic amusement games and juke box business to Fred Bolier of Baldwin, WI., who took over the operation March 1. The new owner has 34 years’ experience in this type of work. He expects to maintain two men for servicing the machines in this vicinity.
50 Years Ago
March 12, 1970
How Much Does it Cost to Raise a Child?
It would have cost $15,800 to raise the average child born in 1951 and living with a family of husband, wife and no more than 5 children, in a rural non-farm area in the North Central region of the United States.
It would have cost $20,190 for a child in the same family circumstances, also raised on a rural non-farm area, but in the Western United States.
Both figures are computed with the prices that were current in each year of his life, beginning in 1951, and with the family on a low-cost, but adequate food level.
40 Years Ago
March 13, 1980
Train Derailment
River Falls Journal- Thirty-two cars of an eighty car Burlington-Northern freight train were derailed on Thurs., Feb. 28, causing damages estimated in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. The derailment happened a few miles east of Hager City and is thought to have been caused when a brake shoe or wheel on the 48th or 50th car fell off, tossing the freight car off the track.
10 Years Ago
March 9, 2010
Fusion Repeat WIAA Girls State Hockey Champs
The Fusion have hoisted the 2010 girl’s championship trophy following the 5-2 win over Green Bay co-op last Saturday in Madison. It is the second consecutive state championship for the team made up of girls from Baldwin-Woodville, St. Croix Central, River Falls and Spring Valley.
In addition, Baldwin-Woodville senior Tanis Klingler, a Fusion defenseman was named 2009-2010 Ms. Hockey of Wisconsin at a banquet Thursday in Madison. Ms. Hockey is voted on by the Girls Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association members.
