Yellowstone Trail Heritage Days July 30 and 31

The 2021 Yellowstone Trail Heritage Days (YTHD) will be Friday and Saturday, July 30 and 31st. This county wide celebration offers family friendly fun for all. Activities are scheduled along the historic Yellowstone Trail on Hwy 12 from Hudson, to Roberts, Hammond, Baldwin and Woodville.
This year the event kicks off with the arrival of the Military Vehicle Preservation Association (MVPA) Convoy of historic military vehicles and a salute to veterans parade through Hudson 5 p.m., Friday, July 30. There is a pig roast meal fundraiser and silent auction sponsored by SeaBee Veterans of America after the parade.
Saturday, July 31, activities start with an early morning 7 a.m. departure of the MVPA convoy along the Yellowstone Trial. St. Patrick Catholic Church will host a pancake breakfast fundraiser form 7-10:30 a.m.
Car enthusiasts are in for a treat this year with three different car show from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. In addition to the annual vintage and classic car show at Lakefront Park in downtown Hudson, there will be a Twin Cities Model A Ford Club car show. On Walnut Street there will be the popular Britfest Car Show coordinated by Minnesota MG Group.
New this year are the Hospitality Centers form 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Living Vine Church in Hudson and at the Twenty-Two Farms Animal Sanctuary in Baldwin. Both Hospitality Centers will have family friendly activities.
Other activities include: the EV Experience at St. Croix Electric Cooperative in Hammond; Octagon House Museum tours and ice cream social; Geocaching the Yellowstone Trail; a Yellowstone Trail Poker Run and Sociability Drive through St. Croix County; and more.
The Yellowstone Trail Heritage Days event is packed full of activities, so make plans to join the fun. Event information is available on the Hudson Area Chamber’s website at HudsonWI.org or find us on Facebook at St. Croix County Yellowstone Trail.
