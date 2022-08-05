On Saturday, August 13, the annual Yellowstone Trail Heritage Day will celebrate the historic Yellowstone Trail in Hudson and across St. Croix County. Auto enthusiasts and history lovers are in for a treat with three different car shows and history displays.
Come see the autos at Lakefront Park and on Walnut Street, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., featuring a vintage and classic car show, a Britfest car show coordinated by the Minnesota MG Group and an antique auto show with the Twin Cities Model A Ford Club and the North Star State Model T Club.
Owners of vintage and classic automobiles of all makes and models are invited to join the auto displays. Registration begins at 9 a.m. For questions or to learn more, please contact Linda White at 715-386-8332.
In addition to the three car shows, Saturday is packed full of fun activities to enjoy. Start the day with a Pancake Breakfast at St. Patrick Catholic Church from 7-10:30am. A Yellowstone Trail Hospitality Center in Hudson is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Living Vine Church with history of the Yellowstone Trail video viewing at 11 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. Public restrooms available and there is a kids’ fun area.
There is Geocaching the Yellowstone Trail with a Meet & Greet followed by CITO (Cache In - Trash Out) at Dick’s Bar and Grill at 9 a.m. in Hudson.
