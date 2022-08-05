Going back in time

Guests can enjoy one of three car shows during Yellowstone Trail Heritage Day Aug. 13 . See page 2.

 Contributed

On Saturday, August 13, the annual Yellowstone Trail Heritage Day will celebrate the historic Yellowstone Trail in Hudson and across St. Croix County. Auto enthusiasts and history lovers are in for a treat with three different car shows and history displays. 

Come see the autos at Lakefront Park and on Walnut Street, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., featuring a vintage and classic car show, a Britfest car show coordinated by the Minnesota MG Group and an antique auto show with the Twin Cities Model A Ford Club and the North Star State Model T Club. 

