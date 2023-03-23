Klopp, WESTconsin staff excited for new office building
March 27 can’t come soon enough for those who work for the Baldwin WESTconsin branch.
That is the day in which the bank moves into its new location at 1050 Cedar Street.
Vice President Jason Klopp explained the staff saw its future home earlier this month.
“The excitement of the staff couldn’t be higher,” Klopp said. “I think that is the most exciting part of it.”
Klopp said the move represents a long-awaited goal for those staff members.
“It’s going to be nice to get into a conventional office,” he stated. “We remodeled our current building (860 Cedar Street) back in 2003 but grew out of that quickly. That building was landlocked. We couldn’t go left, right, or up because of the costs.
“This was the opportunity to get a bigger, better building to serve everyone’s needs.”
The new building is around 8,100 square feet compared to the 5,800 at its current location.
“For years in the banking world, we’ve been told we don’t need brick and mortar buildings, but our drive-ups are full, we still see high traffic flow,” Klopp said. “Even though our mobile app and online banking are amazing, people still want to come in and see a friendly face.”
The additional space allows for two conference rooms instead of one and four vacant offices.
“We’ve had multiple people schedule for offices,” Klopp stated. “We wanted to build flexibility into this building, so we don’t have to remodel later.
“I don’t want to hear we don’t have an office available for years.”
Klopp also added the new building will have Wi-Fi, while its current one doesn’t.
As for the customer, Klopp said, the conventional teller counter lines will be gone.
“It’s a whole new concept standing next to the teller with no counter,” he said. “I think it’s going to be the ‘Oh wow,’ moment for a lot of people.”
Klopp explained referrals from its members sparked its growth as new customers gave WESTconsin a test run of its services and ultimately stayed.
“Grow from your services and your experiences,” he added. “We are really big on service, culture and doing what’s right for the member.”
Another indication is seeing its staff members involved in the community as for example Klopp was a long-time board member of the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce.
It’s understandable then that Klopp and rest of the WESTconsin staff were honored to win the 2022 Large Business of the Year from the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber at its recent banquet.
“Absolutely, it’s a source of pride,” he said. “It was a team award.
“If you hire great people, great stuff can be done.”
Klopp said the bank’s hours are: Lobby (M-F) will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with drive-up hours running from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. The Saturday hours for both will be 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
