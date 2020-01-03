The Best of Yesterday's News that appeared in the Bulletin
115 Years Ago
July 29, 1904
Found Not Guilty
John McGovern and Thomas McGovern of the Hammond baseball team were arraigned today before Judge Disney on a charge of playing baseball on Sunday in that town. Complaint was made by Rev. John Evans, J.B. Fithian and others. The jury was out one hour and returned a verdict of not guilty. The case has created much discussion pro and con at Hammond, Hudson and in other parts of St. Croix County.
100 Years Ago
September 11, 1914
Would you believe?
A Chicago party has invented a contrivance which, if it proves to be practical, will sound the death knell to the ice man’s business. One man tried the thing out and for 34 days he had his refrigerator cooled without the use of ice at the cost of 17 cents worth of electricity. This sounds a bit fishy, but it is vouched for by responsible parties. Water can actually be frozen in the refrigerator!
90 Years Ago
January 18, 1929
Village Now Has Population of 820
Baldwin is no longer in the 666 class – the population of our village today is 820, according to a census taken Tuesday by students of the high school. For years citizens have doubted the truth of the old sign boards on highway 12 giving Baldwin’s population as 666 and the vote of 446 votes cast at the recent Presidential election gave evidence that Baldwin was considerably larger. This increase in population, a total of 154 to be correct, indicates that Baldwin is by far the largest trading center in central St. Croix County. The census helps us realize why there is not a vacant store building in Baldwin; people are coming to Baldwin to trade because they know that here the stores have stocks of merchandise seldom found in places twice our size. From now on Baldwin citizens you can feel safe in telling your friends that your town is growing, is prosperous, is a good trading center and is a place of good schools, churches, stores and people.
February 15, 1929
Wanted: Good Home
Clear Lake Man Asks Home For His Small Children: The following letter was received by the Bulletin the first of the week: Clear Lake, Wis. Feb. 8, 1929. Dear Sir, I have a boy 16 months old I would like to adopt out or find a good home for if you would know of anyone interested. I also have a girl 4, boy 6, and girl 7 ½. Might let some of them go to good home place. Yours very truly, R.I. Hawkins
March 29, 1929
Blue Law Repeal Asked.
Efforts will again be made at this session of the legislature to repeal Wisconsin’s’ blue law. Under this law everyone attending a theater or any other kind of recreation on Sunday is subject to a $10 fine although the law is rarely invoked. The move to repeal this law failed at a number of previous sessions.
May 17, 1929
29 Cups Wins Title for Coffee Champion
Iner Jensen, of Clear Lake is the champion coffee drinker of this vicinity. He won a contest here Thursday, drinking 29 cups in two hours. The prize is a five-pound package of coffee. The second-best effort was 19 cups by Joseph Curby.
June 14, 1929
May Legalize Sunday Golfing
Madison, Wis.- The statesmen here are about to make it legal to play golf, go motoring, fishing or to a baseball game on Sunday. It appears, with the senate’s advancement of the Grobschmidt bill to repeal the Sunday blue laws to third reading Wednesday morning.
July 12, 1929
Horse Assaults Auto with Deadly Weapon
Spring Valley- Delbert Mc Cann’s horse could be charged with assault on an automobile with a deadly weapon. The animal uprooted a long iron stake to which it had been chained and wandered on the highway. When the car of Elmer Moen came along, the horse reared, swinging the bar in such a way that it broke the radiator and the windshield and unroofed the car. The occupants of the automobile and the horse were cut and bruised.
September 6, 1929
Raspberries Cause Diagnosis Mistake
Stevens Point, WI- When Claude Lundgren, Portage County Farmer, was brought to a hospital here Wednesday after his car crashed into a ditch, rescuers thought his head was crushed and gave him up as dead. Red liquid covered his face.
Hospital attendants hastily washed him off and astonishment was expressed when they reported Lundgren’s head intact. He had been hurled headfirst into 14 quarts of raspberries which were in his car and the juice from the crushed berries led to the mistaken diagnosis of his injuries.
October 4, 1929
Sold Meat on Sunday; Grocer is fined $5
Oshkosh, WI. - The meat cutters drew first blood in their fight with grocers who sell meats on Sunday in violation of Wisconsin’s’ “blue laws,” when James Skoley, a grocer was fined $5 Tuesday for selling meats on Sunday. The case was instigated by members of the local meat cutter’s union who maintained that grocers have no right to sell meats on Sunday. The test case may result in the laws being repealed, Dist. Atty. Frank B. Keefe said.
October 11, 1929
Troy Farmer Held for Wounding Boys in His Melon Patch
Elkhorn, WI. - The entire neighborhood of Troy is aroused over a melon patch shooting Sunday night, as a result of which a charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm was placed against William Walbrandt, 50, Tuesday. He was bound over to circuit court and was released on $1,000 bond.
Alex McKenzie Jr., 20, is in bed with 52 shots imbedded from the middle of his back to his knees. His physician says that he will not be out of danger for at least 20 days, as he has 52 chances of infection. Merle Cummings, 20, has his hand in bandages, riddled with shot. A third boy who escaped has not been identified.
Nov. 22. 1929
Chicken Thieves Filling WI State Prisons
The state penitentiary at Waupun is rapidly gathering a chicken thief colony. A law fostered by Senator Goodland of Racine was enacted at the last session of the legislature greatly increasing the penalty for stealing chickens. So many farmers of the state have been losing chickens that drastic measures have been found necessary.
During the first three months since the law was in operation, 9 people in the state were sentenced to Waupun. The lowest sentence given to a chicken thief is 1 to 2 years. Two of the thieves sent to prison received sentences of from 4 to 5 years.
75 Years Ago
July 28, 1944
Burkhardt Sold!
The Village of Burkhardt was sold- lock, stock and barrel- last week, by the heirs of the late Christian Burkhardt, founder of the milling industry and the once prosperous village- to the Midland Cooperative Wholesale Co. of Mpls. And St. Paul.
Nov. 24, 1944
County Youth Pick 13,627 Bags of Milk Weed Pods
With 13,627 bags of milkweed pods safely stored in a barn at Roberts, he county-wide program of collection is now over. County Agent Omer W. Peck, states that the boys and girls did a job of picking far beyond anyone’s expectations. When the county quota of 5,000 bags was set this mid-summer, it was highly doubted that this number would be reached.
This quota was set on the basis of one life jacket for each St. Croix County service man and a friend of his. It takes two bags of pods to make one life jacket. Now we can say we picked enough pods for each St. Croix County service man and four of his fellow soldiers.
73 Years Ago
Nov. 8, 1946
Dead or Alive Bounty for Turkey Thieves
Durand Courier-Wedge- Chris Gourdoux, Rusk county turkey raiser, has publicly announced he is offering a bounty of $100 on turkey thieves “dead or alive”. Gourdoux has 9,000 turkeys fattening for the holiday market at a net worth of some $90,000 and he says he means to protect them at any cost. He has hired armed guards to patrol the grounds of his big turkey ranch.
Gordoux, who claims to have lost 2,000 turkeys the past year, some of them to dogs, predators and turkey thieves. He shot one Chippewa county man who is now in a hospital but says he has switched from fine shot to buckshot.
70 Years Ago
April 22, 1949
Attending School is Required
Some 25,000 additional rural youngsters of Wisconsin will probably be in school next fall as the result of a legislative act which got final approval from Wisconsin state lawmakers a few days ago. The Wisconsin Commission on Education will require all children in Wisconsin, irrespective of the circumstances of their residence, to attend school until at least the age of 16 years.
June 3 1949
Items on Sale at Nelson’s Super Valu
14 oz. Good Valu Brand Catsup- 10 cents; 16 oz. Libby’s Fruit Cocktail- 24 cents; 12 oz. can of Hormel’s Spam- 42 cents; 2lbs. Kraft Velveeta- 79 cents; Quart jar of Kraft Miracle Whip- 59 cents; 14 ½ oz cans of Carnation Milk- 3 for 37 cents and 110z. of Dreft- 27 cents.
50 Years Ago
July 3, 1969
Killing Frost Hits St. Croix County on June 19th
(By County Agent)- Killing frost in lowland areas hit in all areas of St. Croix County on the night of June 19th. Corn was the principal crop damaged although many tender plants in the gardens were killed, as well as flowers, strawberries and other crops. We believe that most corn will stage a comeback. However, these frozen plants will be delayed in growth and thus the ears will be backward in maturing. This will present problems at picking time, with some corn well dried and mature and some with soft ears. If corn is planned for silage, the problem is not as serious.
34 Years Ago
July 10, 1985
Woman Wedged in Tree
Donna Lind, a parachutist from Chisago City, MN., was helped from her inadvertent perch about 30 feet up in a maple tree by members of the Baldwin Fire Department Sunday about 9:00am.
Miss Lind missed her landing spot after parachuting from a plane, and her chute became entangled in a maple tree behind the Herman Norden home on the 800 block of 12th Avenue. Lind’s foot was wedged in a crotch of the tree making her descent difficult.
The call for assistance came to Baldwin fire, police and ambulance personnel about 8:30, and shortly after that George Burleigh and Tom Langer were summoned to the scene with their cherry pickers to assist getting Lind out of the tree. Miss Lind suffered only bruises and was up and walking about a short time later.
30 Years Ago
April 5, 1989
Baldwin Police Report
March 20- April 2: Received a false burglar alarm complaint at the First National Bank. The alarm was set off by a courier. A building search was conducted to secure the bank and a keyholder was notified.
Baldwin Police Report, March 20 – April 2: Received a false burglar alarm at First National bank. The courier set it off again.
April 12, 1989
Cattle Rustling
A cattle rustling operation that is believed by authorities to have been operating in St. Croix County since late February was cracked over the weekend with the arrest of Kelly S. Steinert, age 23, of Roberts and Carl H. Prinsen, age 28, of Glenwood City. The strangest aspect of the alleged operation is that the two men engaged in the rustling are believed to have used a Chevrolet Chevette to steal the cattle. Some of the heifers weighed up to 600 pounds, but if they led the animal to the rear door of the small car and buckled its legs it would scramble forward to regain its balance into the car. The rustling operation hit as many as eight farms in the county, resulting in the loss of over 20 animals. The stolen animals were then re-sold.
15 Years Ago
Nov. 16, 2004
Sheriff’s Dept.: Tiger Bite Victim is Recovering
According to a report by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, on Wed. Nov. 10, John Elsenpeter, 30, of rural Wilson, was fixing a short in an electric fence in a caged area when lions and tigers lived at his residence.
“John stated that he was bit above both knees and under his right arm. He had a total of seven puncture marks”, according to the report. “The tiger did not rip any area or bite through any area, but the puncture marks were deep.” John is taking rabies shots for precautions.
St. Croix County Sheriff Dennis Hillstead said there are no regulations by the State of Wisconsin concerning “exotic” animals. He said control could be asserted by either a local town or St. Croix County adopting ordinances. There are about half a dozen people in the county who have exotic animals said Hillstead.
10 Years Ago
November 3, 2009
120 Years’ Service by Newtons
Three members of the Newton family of Baldwin have a combined total of 120 years’ service on United Fire and Rescue Department and before that, the Baldwin Fire Department.
Veryln Newton has been a Fire Department member of 57 years. During his tenure he served as captain for many years. He remains active with the Department. His sons Doug and Gary are also members of United Fire. Doug has been a member for 34 years and served as chief for a time and assistant chief. Gary, who is presently Baldwin Station Chief, has been a Fire Department member for 29 years.
July 28, 2009
Court of Appeals orders Gun Club Closed
The Wisconsin Court of Appeals District III in Wausau reversed the decision of St. Croix County Judge Eric Lundell and ordered the Central St. Croix Rod and Gun Club firing range closed. The ruling was based on contract law because the parties had reached an agreement to give the Gun Club one opportunity to present a plan for improvements and the trial court erred by modifying the agreement to permit the Gun Club a second opportunity to submit a plan for modifying the shooting range to make it safe.
November 10, 2009
Farm-City Day Wins National Award
At the National Association of County Agricultural Agents annual convention held September 20 through September 24 in Portland, Oregon, St. Croix County Ag Agent Lee Milliagan was presented as the National Winner of the PRIDE award. PRIDE stands for Public Relations in Daily Efforts and was presented for the annual Farm City Day held in St. Croix County.
The 28th annual Farm City Day was held this year. According to Milligan, the annual event was started by Bob and Mary Zwald “who deserve the credit for getting it started.”
Farm City Day involves 100 to 150 volunteers from around the county each year, Milligan said. “It’s been hosted by a different farm family each year.”
“Really, when you get an award like this, it’s the volunteers and people who started it who should get recognized,” said Milligan. “I just happened to write it up and send it in.”
