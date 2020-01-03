The following are local sports news and stories from the year that was which were featured in Bulletin pages.
JANUARY
1 – Baldwin resident Jamie Lee Smith has pleaded innocent to 23 counts of fraud from his local gold and silver businesses. The indictment states Smith’s activities extended back as early as May 2010 and continued Feb. 2017. A woman in Pleasant Valley woke to find a car had crashed through the front of her house into the dining room.
8 – The Baldwin-Woodville Marching Blackhawks traveled to Tampa, Florida over New Year’s to take part in the Outback Bowl Music Festival and the Coca-Coca Halftime Show. 100-year-old Baldwin native, Eugene Nordby, was taken out on the field during a Green Bay Packers game to salute to his “100 seasons” and his services as a veteran through the Operation Fan Mail organization. Jacek Nickowski and Jordan Bonte won the 120 and 132 pound weight classes respectively at the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic
15 – Mila Jean De La Rosa was the first baby born of 2019 at Western Wisconsin Health. The child weighed 7 pounds, 6.9 ounces and measured 20 inches long. The proud parents were Caitlin and Danny De Le Rosa of Baldwin. Western Wisconsin held its second annual Dash to Disney kickoff event. Rep. Rob Stafsholt was sworn to a second term.
22 – Next Generation Auto of Baldwin was named the Emerging Business of the Year by the St. Croix Economic Development Corporation. Bode LaGrander of Baldwin-Woodville won a Junior Varsity state title at 152 pounds during the State Championships. Five B-W wrestlers – Walker Langer, Jacek Nickowski, Jordan Bonte, Joe Garcia and Blaine Guthrie – won titles at the Arcadia Tournament.
29 – The Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team won the Middle Border Conference championship for the first time. The 10th annual Bowls for the Soul still helping those in need. The St. Croix County Farm Service Agency became open for business again after the government reopened.
FEBRUARY
5 – Baldwin-Woodville school principals reflect on the Polar Vortex which due to copious amount of snow and freezing temperatures canceled four consecutive days of schools. New National Honor Society members were inducted: Thomas Albrightson, Elizabeth Berndt, Ashley Burr, Hunter Clausen, Grace Dietzman, Riley Gough, Laura Luckwaldt, Brianna Mikla, Aliese Mueller, Gavin Nichols, Zachary Nilssen, Madison Peterson, Julia Ramlow Ross Roemhild, Hannah Stitt, Jenna Tollefson and Mercedes Wallace. Waylon Langer, Jacek Nickowski, Jordan Bonte and Blaine Guthrie claimed individual wrestling championships at the Middle Border Conference tournament in Ellsworth.
12 – Ann Marie Ratliff, Baldwin, has been charged with allegedly using her own son in an attempt to sell marijuana. Vital Plastics Inc., located in Baldwin has been announced for one of four finalists for Processor of the Year. Andrew Klopp signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Minnesota-Duluth while Jacek Nickowski will be attending Oral Roberts University to play soccer.
19 – Peace Lutheran Church in Baldwin started the Peace of Mind adult social respite program for the first time this year. “…It gives those who are taken care of time to just come hang out with us,” explained Personal Care Worker and Church member Pauline Wagner. “And do different activities while their caregivers take care of things that need to be done – or just relax for awhile.” Eugene Terpstra and Iris Nadeau were named the Baldwin Care Center’s King and Queen. Halle Bignell was named champion of the Viking Middle School spelling bee. The eighth grader spelled construction correctly.
26 – Kayla Bond and Cooper Bensen were crowned Snoball Court’s 2019 King and Queen. Jacek Nickowski finished his wrestling season unbeaten as he took home the WIAA Individual Division 2 State Championship Title at 120 pounds in Madison. February was on track to be Baldwin’s snowiest month since 1949. 35.5 inches have been reported with the last highest snowfall measuring 21 inches in 2004.
MARCH
5 – Western Wisconsin Health celebrated the success of its Weight Wisdom Program. The group doubled in membership in over a year from 50 to 126 and collectively lost over 1700 pounds. For the fifth year, 4th and 5th graders at Greenfield Elementary had the opportunity to participate in the Battle of the Books program offered through the Wisconsin Education Media and Technology Association. All-Conference honorees were announced in winter sports for Baldwin-Woodville. They included: David Johnson (Boys Basketball), Trey Rasmuson, Parker Rens, Zach Bishop, Alex Bishop, Jake Carlson (Boys Hockey), Mara Schommer and Brooke Evenson (Girls Basketball) and Abby Delong, Anna Albrightson, and Amber Delong (Girls Hockey).
12 – B Dub Nutrition Hub held its Grand Opening in Baldwin. The business will focus on providing nutritious drinks to customers. To commemorate the birthday of Dr. Seuss, Greenfield Elementary celebrated his life as kids dressed up as their favorite Seuss character and enjoyed a special Seuss themed lunch. Donaldson Company awards $20,000 grant to Technology Education department at Glenwood City High School.
19 – Melissa Heath was the grand prize winner of the second annual Dash to Disney sponsored by Western Wisconsin Health. Participants in the family-friendly event walked over 122,000 miles, which is equivalent to 40 round trips to Disney World. Greenfield students learned math thanks to the staff at Strikers Lanes. Jared Allan Wang, 30, Somerset was charged with six counts of domestic abuse, including burglary, false imprisonment and battery among others. He is accused of beating his then-girlfriend, confining her to a basement without consent and threatening to take both of their lives with a loaded shotgun.
26 – Baldwin American Legion held a celebration commemorating its 100 years of service. Multiple B-W students advanced to the State Solo and Ensemble Festival. Adoray Home Health and Hospice was recently awarded a Partner Level III certification for its involvement in the We Honor Veterans program.
APRIL
2 – Baldwin’s Richard Jordahl wrote “My Military Journal”, a book about his experiences in the United States Air Force. The cast and crew at Viking Middle School was hard at work for Mary Poppins Jr: The Musical. Seven Baldwin-Woodville youth wrestlers competed in the 2019 State Championships. They captured 10 wins and the highest place finisher was Colton Hush placing third.
9 – Baldwin-Woodville senior Kaleb Berning was selected to perform at the Sydney Opera House in August. Berning was one of 300 kids that were selected in out of 12,000 auditions worldwide. Adoray Home Health and Hospice announced they received a $25,000 grant from the Otto Bremer Trust which will be used toward the development of an in-home Mental Health and Substance Abuse program. Baldwin Christian School celebrated 100 years of existence with a Meatball Supper.
16 – The Giezendanner School Forest was the benefit of Dylan Hackner’s Eagle Scout project as his fellow Scout built six Aldo Leopold benches for use in the woods. Baldwin students attending CVTC took part in the American Technical Education Association 3D Futures Competition. Baldwin-Woodville High School held its 10th annual reality store in which high school students choose careers and make decisions about budgets and lifestyles.
23 – St. Croix County held the first annual Hands Around the Courthouse event. The goal was to raise awareness for child neglect and abuse. Adoray Home Health and Hospice and Adoray Treasures from the Heart announced a new fundraising campaign called the “Raise the Roof Initiative” to help fund a new roof and HVAC system at the Baldwin Treasures I store. Rep. Rob Stafsholt was appointed to the Suicide Prevention Task Force
30 – After 83 years, demolition has started at the original Baldwin Area Medical Center. United Fire and Rescue’s Baldwin station hosted its annual Smelt Fry and it was the biggest one to date as over 900 pounds of smelt were ordered. Grandparents Day at Greenfield was a big success.
MAY
7 – Greenfield Elementary second graders toured Western Wisconsin Health and learned about the Emergency Room, Surgery, X-Rays and more. Michael Aloysius Houston, 53, Baldwin, a registered sex offender was charged with possession of child pornography. The Baldwin-Woodville High School Forensics team competed in Madison for the State Festival and earned 16 gold medals, five silvers and one bronze. Due to their success, the B-W team received the Excellence in Speech award in which only the top five percent of schools are awarded in the state.
14 – Baldwin-Woodville School District hosted the annual ‘Friendship Games’ in which it’s a fun-filled track and field day for students who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. Over 150 students attended. The Adoray “Raise the Roof” fundraising initiative has reached $18,000. Adoray is now looking to the community and businesses to help with the additional $2,000. The 68th annual Syttende Mai celebration in Woodville is this weekend.
21 – Greenfield Elementary made $1,725 after its Culver’s night. Lauren Thompson was named Queen of Woodville’s Syttende Mai celebration. Victoria Butler, Olivia Dumond and Ivy Fuchsteiner were selected as Princesses. Greenfield held its annual Science Fair on May 14. The annual event in grades three to five in which students are chosen per classroom by their teacher who show an interest in science and are capable of independent work.
28 – The Baldwin-Woodville Class of 2019 held its graduation ceremony marked by speeches from Valedictorian Natalie Maino and Salutatorian Nathan Thompson. The Baldwin-Woodville High School displayed the Wisconsin Remembering Our Fallen memorial sponsored by the American Legion. Seven candidates highlight why they should be named the next Miss Baldwin.
JUNE
4 – Matthew Strahm, 24, and Breanna Danielson, 22, both of Baldwin, were arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, LSD, psilocybin, opiates and other narcotics. The incident occurred in Hudson. The Baldwin-Woodville baseball team landed six on the Middle Border Conference All Conference team. Those players are Sam Crowley, Zach Bishop, Alex Bishop, Andrew Klopp, Robert Crowley and Blaine Guthrie. Lexie Klatt, Brooke Evenson, Morgan Smetana and Kate Groskreutz landed on the Middle Border Conference All-Conference softball team.
11 – Morgan Hable was crowned Miss Baldwin 2019-2020. Tessa Van Someren, Gabby Monicken, McKenna Chandler and Madison Lawrence round out her court. Western Wisconsin Health debuted a surgical robot during their open house for the kickoff to June Bug Days. “It’s unbelievable how quickly you can learn to use this,” said Dr. Reggie Singh, “When we were training, it took maybe 15 minutes to get the hang of it. The technology is amazing.” Baldwin Police Officer Zach Paul responded to a call to find 11 ducklings trapped in a storm drain. With a little creativity and effort, Paul saved all the ducklings and returned them to their mother.
18 – Lukas Blodgett, along with his father Brian, found the June Bug Days Medallion in Windmill Park amongst the rocks along the bank of the creek. He won $250 in Chamber Bucks. The Village of Baldwin was the recipient of a Transportation Economic Assistance (TEA) grant totaling over $106,000. The grant will go towards the reconstruction of Vandeberg Street allowing for better access to Nolato Contour. A Minneapolis man is being sought for a break-in at the Dollar General in Baldwin last month. Morris Keener, 32, is alleged to have broken into the business and faces up to 12 years and six months jail and $25,000 fine if convicted.
25 – Laura Lindahl is Next Generation Auto’s “Deserving Rides” recipient. She was awarded a refurbished Chevrolet HHR for her service to seniors and the developmentally disabled. Nolato Contour opened its doors to the on campus Be Well Clinic. The clinic was open to employees from Nolato Contour, OEM, Vital Plastics and the Baldwin-Woodville School District for many various health care needs and services. Dairy producers talk about the struggles of the industry and the decline of milk.
JULY
2 – Bulletin management announced starting on July 18, the paper will now be printed on Thursdays. Baldwin Library held its second annual “Coding Camp” for kids. “As we enter this age where everything we do is connected to the internet, somebody has to write all that code,” said Baldwin Library Director Rebecca Dixen. ReStyle and Company partnered with the Baldwin-Woodville Area Community Foundation to host the first ever Kids Market. The event allowed local businesses in the community to sponsor a kids vendor booth by matching their sales up to $100 to donate to the B-W Area Community Foundation.
9 – Kevin James McNamara, 35, Baldwin, is charged with two felony counts of arson and criminal damage to property for allegedly breaking into the Baldwin Greenhouse. ‘Remembering our Fallen’ memorial is coming to the Baldwin American Legion. The memorial includes 31 Tribute Towers with military and personal photos of almost 5,000 of our nation’s Fallen since 9/11. Don Schumacher, Baldwin native, who fought in World War II, received a Honor Flight to Washington D.C.
19 – Adoray Home Health and Hospice helped Donald Ott pet a horse for the final time Ott grew up with a love of horses till the 1940’s before they got their first tractor. His passion for horses continued throughout his life and was well known for his horse drawn sleigh rides. Randy Peterson of Woodville was presented with the 2018 Master Breeder Award by the American Guernsey Association. “I’ve been showing since 1983 and I grew up with Guernseys when I was in 4-H.” $100,000 cash bond set for Brandon Lieffring, 37, New Richmond, who was charged with first degree reckless homicide, homicide by vehicle while use of controlled substance, fleeing an officer causing death and knowingly operating while suspended causing death.
26 – To commemorate the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad completion, the Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 – the largest steam powered locomotive – made a stop in Baldwin. A traffic crash at the intersection of State Highway 64 and County Highway T claimed the lives of a Somerset man and a Minnesota couple. Baldwin Public Library has hopes for expansion sometime in the near future. “Libraries are always trying to increase access,” said Director Rebecca Dixen. “We want everyone to use us.”
AUGUST
2 – For the fourth year, the Village Church will partner with First Reformed Church for its annual Faith Works event that reaches out to aid community members through acts of service. This year’s event concludes with a community dinner at Millpond Park. The public is invited to attend the annual National Night Out coordinated by the Baldwin Police Department. Seven hospitals in the St. Croix Valley, including Western Wisconsin Health, were the recipients of a grant which helps provide safe transport for patients with an immediate need for mental health care.
9 – The original Baldwin hospital is on the final stages of demolition. “The building will be on the ground in short order,” said Western Wisconsin Health CEO Alison Page, “when the big backhoe shows up you know things are getting serious.” The second annual Nilssen’s Charity Golf Tournament was held July 31 with a total of $6,000 dollars raised for scholarships this year.
Greenfield teachers spoke about the value of “Kindergarten Jump-Start” in which kindergartners get prepared about the upcoming school year.
16 – Baldwin A&W was part of National Root Beer Float Day August 6 in which floats were given for free. In addition, the Baldwin A&W worked with Disabled American Veterans to raise money for veterans who served, totaling in $1,131 dollars during the event. The second annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ was held outside Culver’s in which customers were able to donate school materials for the year. By donating, customers could get a free scoop of custard or 10 items for a free value basket. The Baldwin-Woodville football program held a youth camp for the first time for grades one through eight. Overall, 152 kids registered. “Our goal was to make it fun, and I think the kids had a lot of fun,” said B-W coach Dan Keefer.
23 – A town celebration meeting was held after it became known June Bug Days organizers were going to resign. “The general consensus is that the community wants a celebration,” said Village Administratior/Clerk Tracy Carlson, “And they are willing to put one together. Now we just have to decide what it will look like.” Baldwin-Woodville School District held its annual All Staff day in which new staff were recognized up to those who have put in 30 years of service. Those reaching that mark include Dan Keefer, Lori Hadley, Eric Harmon, Dan Lehman and Scott Benoy. The St. Croix Valley Habitat for Humanity celebrated a Home Dedication Ceremony by awarding Amanda Moore and Nick Lee their new home in Baldwin.
30 – Nearly 50 years after surviving a mine blast in Vietnam, Maloy “Ole” Monicken Jr., of Baldwin, was finally given a Purple Heart. The new committee for the Baldwin town celebration revealed the new event will no longer be called “June Bug Days”. Mary Ellen Brue of Baldwin shares her story of raising and releasing monarch butterflies. Over 300 were released this year.
SEPTEMBER
6 – Flagship Ford owner John Buelow detailed the planned expansion of his business. The expansion, mostly to the shop and service center, is hoped to be finished by March 1, 2020. “We are expanding to better serve the community,” he says. Baldwin-Woodville junior Grace Larson graduated from Advanced Space Academy in Huntsville, Alabama. The program is driven towards giving those who are passionate about space exploration hands on training, focusing on math, science, technology and engineering. Polk County Sheriff Brent Waak held a press conference marking 10 years since Rose Marie Bly disappeared. Bly left her residence in St. Croix Falls in 2009 destined for Cushing, a six-mile drive to the east and has never been seen since.
13 – Baldwin Sgt. Jake McAbee was honored with the Life Saving Award for his actions in August in which he responded to a 911 call. Upon arrival, McAbee started CPR before EMS arrived. EMS then used an AED, which resumed her heartbeat. Baldwin-Woodville School District will be holding homecoming activities, highlighted by the football game against Osceola and the Marching Blackhawk Invitational. Second annual Day in the Country Event will be held highlighted by a stop from Wolf Honey Farms.
20 – Due to push back from owners on Main Street and village residents, the Village Board reversed its decision from making 9th Avenue a one-way heading south to one-way heading north. iMARK Molding in Woodville held an open house to highlight its massive expansion, featuring 134,000 square feet. The Village Board approved the purchase of Badger Books for the upcoming election seasons. This method of polling should prove to be much faster, more accurate and safer than traditional polling.
27 – The new town celebration’s Executive Committee announced the 2020 edition will be called Windmill Days. Thomas Albrightson and Brianna Mikla were crowned the 2018 Baldwin-Woodville Homecoming King and Queen. The Baldwin-Woodville football team rolled Osceola 35-7 in its Homecoming game.
OCTOBER
4 – BW Machine of Woodville won the coveted People’s Choice award Saturday during the Baldwin Chili Fest. “It was kind of a shock,” said BW owner Corey Sell. Jamie Lee Smith, 51, Baldwin, pleaded guilty to mail fraud in federal court. Anytime Fitness held a groundbreaking at 725 Energy Street in Baldwin. The facility is planned to open by mid-January 2020.
11 – Baldwin-Woodville juniors and eighth graders took tours of industrial business in the area so they could be educated and break stereotypes around industrial employment. Some of the businesses included Nolato Contour, iMARK, Vital Plastics, Northern Metal Fabrication and OEM Fabricators. Strikers Lanes held its fifth annual Special Olympics Tournament. The annual event invites Red Cedar Special Olympians for a fun night of friendly competition. Bridge and culvert work on Highway 12 between Baldwin and Woodville are expected to wrap up later this month.
18 – Baldwin-Woodville’s Jessica Jarvis and Libby Whirry qualified for the WIAA Girls State Tennis Tournament in doubles. Whirry qualified last year with Alanna Campbell. To give customers more choices at checkout, Nilssen’s added self-service registers. Jason Schulte is the new editor of the Baldwin Bulletin. He replaces Matt Anderson, who is now the editor of the Osceola Sun.
25 – The Baldwin-Woodville Marching Band left the Wisconsin State Marching Band Championships with the first place trophy in their respective class for the fourth year in a row. The Baldwin-Woodville football team won a share of the Middle Border Conference for the first team since 2010. Head Coach Dan Keefer credited “unbelievable leadership” as the reason for the success. Baldwin LightStream receives $8 million loan to improve broadband service for the villages of Baldwin and Woodville.
NOVEMBER
1 – Three Baldwin-Woodville students – Ian Corrigan, Jamison Gallmeier and Tyler Barnett – performed at the Wisconsin School Music Association State Honors Projects. Corrigan and Barnett were named for the High School State Honors for choir and band respectively, while Gallmeier was part of the Middle Level State Honors for band. The B-W football team landed nine on the Middle Border Conference all-conference team while coach Dan Keefer. Baldwin-Woodville school officials believe the time is right for a new pool and stadium improvements to the football and baseball fields.
8 – Nolato Contour received an Exemplary Employer award from the State for their work in hiring people with disabilities. The Trick or Treat Festival sponsored by the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce was a big hit and crowds lined Main Street businesses. Wrightstown defeated Baldwin-Woodville in Level 2 football playoff action, ending one of the better Blackhawk football seasons in recent memory.
15 – Veterans Day festivities were held throughout the B-W area including Western Wisconsin Health and the Baldwin-Woodville School District. Family Resource Center received national recognition as a Blue Ribbon affiliate from Parents as Teachers. Klinker’s Korner in Baldwin was sold to Todd and Dawn Johanson of St. Paul, who renamed the bar North Meets South.
22 – The Stash opened up in Baldwin. Owner Kimmer Prosser described it as a place for those to come and work on their art. Windmill Days organizers are asking for the public’s help in getting the 2020 community celebration off the ground. Greenfield Elementary named its Artists of the Month for the first time.
29 – The Baldwin-Woodville School District received good news from the Department of Public Instruction as they’ve exceeded expectations for the fourth year in a row. Rep. Rob Stafsholt (R) announced he’ll be seeking the candidacy for the 10th Senate District position, a spot currently held by Democrat Patty Schachtner. Baldwin Police Department can’t hire an employee until July 1, 2020 after Village Board reinstalls $1,000 in employee’s Health Savings Account to balance 2020 budget.
DECEMBER
6 – Baldwin native Joey Wakeen shot a six-point deer during the gun deer season. What makes this special is that it’s Wakeen first deer and the 22-year-old has Down Syndrome. Baldwin Village Board member Lisa Knutson announced her resignation from the Village Board effective later this month. Knutson had served on the Board since May 2011. Isaac Kruse, Pierce County native, was promoted to Lieutenant and will lead the Lower St. Croix County Team of wardens for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
13 – Rolling Hills Warriors in Knapp earned the top score in the riding unit category for the 30th annual Baldwin Horse Parade. St. Croix County Highway Department officials hope their new facility in Baldwin will last as long as their old one in Hammond. It opened this summer after an 18-month groundbreaking/construction timeframe. Viking Middle Schoolers Kyleigh Lindner and Madison Dickhausen had their entries named in the 2020 St. Croix County Sheriff’s Substance Abuse calendar.
20 – The Baldwin-Woodville School Board agreed to put the issue of a new pool and stadium renovations to the voters in April. A community survey showed the Village Board Baldwin residents love the small-town lifestyle, the location and the education system. Western Wisconsin Health announced new providers along with new faces in the Fitness Center.
27 – Jamie Smith was sentenced to 54 months prison for mail fraud. The Baldwin native owned and operated brokerage houses in Hudson from 2014-17. Daniel Barnes, Baldwin native, retired from active duty in the United States Army after 9.5 years. Alex Ward, 21, Hudson, was charged with one count of first degree reckless homicide in the death of Christian Wagner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.