The American Institute of Real Estate Professionals has recognized the exceptional performance of Wisconsin’s Real Estate Agent Mary Yacoub as a 2019-20 Best Real Estate Professionals for Client Satisfaction.
The American Institute of Real Estate Professionals (AIOREP) is a third-party rating organization that publishes an annual list of the Top 10 real estate professionals in each state. Professionals who are selected to the “10 Best” list must pass AIOREP’s rigorous selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research and AOIREP’s independent evaluation. AIOREP’s annual list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the selection process.
One of the most significant aspects of the selection process involves professionals’ relationships and reputation among his or her clients. As clients should be a professionals’ top priority, AIOREP places the utmost emphasis on selecting professionals who have achieved significant success in the field of real estate without sacrificing the service and support they provide. Selection criteria therefore focus on professionals who demonstrate the highest standards of client satisfaction.
Yacoub can be contacted at 715-760-9897.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.