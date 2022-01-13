Western Wisconsin Health is proud to welcome Baby Matteo as our first baby of the New Year. Matteo was welcomed by excited parents Autumn and Benjamin Jan. 4 and weighed 8 pounds. Matteo and his beautiful family took home a baby basket full of essentials to get a great start and a $100 check from Western Wisconsin Health Auxiliary Volunteer group. Here’s to 2022 and Matteo!
