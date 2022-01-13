Western Wisconsin Health is proud to welcome Baby Matteo as our first baby of the New Year.  Matteo was welcomed by excited parents Autumn and Benjamin Jan. 4 and weighed 8 pounds. Matteo and his beautiful family took home a baby basket full of essentials to get a great start and a $100 check from Western Wisconsin Health Auxiliary Volunteer group. Here’s to 2022 and Matteo!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.