WWH sets new record of babies delivered in month

Members of the Birth Center team (from left to right): Ashley Anway RN, Dr. Paul Boeder, Erica Hanson RN, Perinatal Care Coordinator, Lisa Gregory CNM, student, Sarah Tyler Peterson CNM, Erika Schurtz RN, Birth Center Manager, Diana Kleven RN, Devyn Marty RN.
Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) celebrated a banner month with the Birth Center Team delivering 35 babies in October. This is the highest number of births delivered in one month in WWH’s 86-year history. WWH has an incredibly gifted team of professionals that include three Obstetrical Gynecologists (OBGYN), four Certified Nurse Midwives and three Family Practitioners. Four of these providers can perform cesarean sections if necessary.
Said WWH CEO, Eilidh Pederson: “We are honored patients entrust our healthcare team during one of the most special experiences in life. Western Wisconsin Health is fortunate to have such a highly dedicated team of experts in our obstetrics unit and we are dedicated to continuing to provide maternal healthcare services.”
WWH has worked hard to create a birth experience for patients that empowers families to make their birth plan a reality. This includes spacious private family birth suites with the amenities of a spa and comforts of home while providing the safety of a medical setting. Each birth suite has a private bed, convertible family sofas, rocking chair, private bathroom, air-jetted labor tub, TV/DVD player, docking station, complimentary Wi-Fi, personal refrigerator, and essential oil diffuser.
With an expert staff and state-of-the-art facility, WWH’s team has been able to accomplish impressive results. Some of the achievements of the WWH birth center team include progressive care success such as trial labor after cesarean with an 83% success rate in 2021. In addition, WWH had a 9.4% cesarean birth rate in 2021 compared to the national average of 25.7%. The WWH breastfeeding rate at the time of Hospital discharge is at 94%. The WWH Certified Nurse Midwives have allowed for the reduction of over-reliance on medical interventions which bring down the cost of care and improves quality outcomes. WWH provides quality medical care and is home to healthy moms and healthy babies...
WWH OBGYN Dr. Dennis Hartung loves what he does and the shares “I appreciate the newness of each birth and each baby and the opportunity for the world to change with the gift of each new life. I am honored to be part of building new families.” Dr. Hartung’s genuine passion for obstetrics is shared by the entire birth center team and when families are asked why they choose WWH, they consistently respond with the ability to build a strong trusting connection with the WWH team.
The success of WWH’s birth center in October highlights a growing need for obstetrical care in our region. Western Wisconsin is facing an obstetrical desert as the need for maternal health services increases. River Falls Area Hospital, Barron and Menomonie of the Mayo system have all made the difficult decision to close their Birthing Centers. There are fewer facilities where families can travel to safely seek obstetrical services and deliver their babies. This has become a crisis that Western Wisconsin Health is looking to address, as we ensure availability to access to obstetrical care for our rural communities. Without these services, women have limited or no options to a safe labor and delivery of their newborns close to home. These are challenges healthcare is facing across our nation, but WWH is committed to providing our patients with the care our community needs. With this, WWH is excited to announce that we are prioritizing growing our ability to provide services to our underserved community and we are in the planning phases of an expansion for our obstetrical and medical-surgical units. The WWH executive team is dedicated to this expansion project and is actively applying for Grants to assist in funding this extremely important initiative. Watch for more exciting expansion news to come in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.