WWH sets new record of babies delivered in month

Members of the Birth Center team (from left to right): Ashley Anway RN, Dr. Paul Boeder, Erica Hanson RN, Perinatal Care Coordinator, Lisa Gregory CNM, student, Sarah Tyler Peterson CNM, Erika Schurtz RN, Birth Center Manager, Diana Kleven RN, Devyn Marty RN.

 Contributed

Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) celebrated a banner month with the Birth Center Team delivering 35 babies in October.  This is the highest number of births delivered in one month in WWH’s 86-year history.  WWH has an incredibly gifted team of professionals that include three Obstetrical Gynecologists (OBGYN), four Certified Nurse Midwives and three Family Practitioners.  Four of these providers can perform cesarean sections if necessary. 

Said WWH CEO, Eilidh Pederson: “We are honored patients entrust our healthcare team during one of the most special experiences in life.  Western Wisconsin Health is fortunate to have such a highly dedicated team of experts in our obstetrics unit and we are dedicated to continuing to provide maternal healthcare services.”

