The Western Wisconsin Health Foundation was honored to have received an extremely generous donation from the Collins-Spring Valley Masonic Lodge #192 and the Cheese Grater-Danbana Committee in the amount of $22,713 for mental health needs in the region.
In April, the Collins-Spring Valley Masonic Lodge #192 held a community hog raffle and sold all 500 tickets! In addition, Terry (Mason member) and Wanda Blaedorn from The Cheese Grater-Danbana Committee offered to match the funds raised from tickets sold.
Historically, the Cheese Grater-Danbana committee has held an annual fundraising event coordinated by Wanda and Terry Blaedorn and Paul Gerbec and Kelly Brenna. This fundraiser takes place to honor the memory of their sons Corey and Dan who both lost their lives to suicide. The Cheese Grater-Danbana fundraiser will be held later this year. To date the Cheese Grater-Danbana committee’s efforts have contributed close to $50,000 to behavioral health services through Western Wisconsin Health. The Collins-Spring Valley Masonic Lodge donated to WWH in 2018 and grew their generosity exponentially this year.
“The Masonic Lodge and Cheese Grater-Danbana Dash donation will allow WWH to help more patients receive mental health services and take away barriers they may have,” stated Eilidh Pederson, WWH Chief Executive Officer. “To date, the funds have allowed us to care for 70 patients, in need of mental health services, who otherwise, would not have been able to afford treatment; the funds provide support for WWH’s Teen Resiliency Classes; these funds support the provision of care within the Baldwin-Woodville District & Spring Valley School District, and in closing, these important funds supports Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Programming, in partnership with Hazelden, which is the first of its’ kind in a rural setting. Our programs could not be as extensive and effective as they are, without the generous support of our partners!”
Western Wisconsin Health offers comprehensive health and wellness services, including preventive care, behavioral health, primary care, emergency care, advanced surgical procedures, integrative health, orthopedic services, rehabilitation services, women’s health, and a fitness center and therapeutic pool.
The Western Wisconsin Health Behavioral Health team provides child, adolescent, individual, family, couples, and marital therapy services.
