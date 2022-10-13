WWH receives Behavioral Health Telehealth Grant

Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) Foundation was recently awarded a Behavioral Health Telehealth Grant funded by the Department of Human Services through the American Rescue Plan Act in the amount of $99,500. This one-time grant will provide Behavioral Health Telehealth access points in non-traditional healthcare settings in Pierce, Polk, and St. Croix County. WWH Behavioral Health providers will connect with clients through a virtual device at a location closer to home. Clients can call WWH and schedule a behavioral health telehealth appointment at designated access points. Clients in the Ellsworth community can drive or walk to the local library where a private room and technology resources are reserved for appointments. This will connect clients who may have internet or transportation challenges to receiving services. This opportunity will open possibilities in the future for other sites in other communities. Emily Veenendaal, Chief of the Behavioral Health Department at WWH shared, “We are grateful to the Department of Human Services for their dedication to serving the mental health needs of Wisconsin residents. We know that one of the main barriers to getting the care people need is access, and this grant helps us to break down those barriers. Mental health care is more crucial than ever, and with this grant, we can reach patients we may not have in the past.”
Western Wisconsin Health currently has 11 mental health providers. If you or someone you know would like to schedule an appointment, please call 715-684-1111. Western Wisconsin Health, Building a Healthier Tomorrow Together.
