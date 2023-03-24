WWH opens Breast Care Clinic

The WWH Breast Care Clinic offers breast cancer screening, including mammography, MRI, ultrasound, breast biopsies, cancer treatment, and genetic testing. 

 Contributed

Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) is committed to providing quality health and wellness services and treatments to our growing community and is pleased to introduce our new Breast Care Clinic.  Breast cancer is currently the most common cancer globally, accounting for 12.5 percent of all new annual cancer cases worldwide.  In 2022 the American Cancer Society reported that in Wisconsin 5380 women were estimated to be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer.

WWH has been an active member of the Cancer Center of Western Wisconsin for over ten years.  This group consists of six separate organizations that collaborate to provide cancer services to patients in western Wisconsin.  With the increased population of breast cancer patients in our area WWH identified a need for enhanced breast cancer services and has developed a team of experts to help guide cancer patients through the process and provide the support services needed.  The team is led by Peter Dahlberg, MD, PhD, Breast Surgeon, Randy Hurley, MD, Oncologist, Emily Koehler, Patient Cancer Care Navigator and includes radiologists, pathologists, and registered nurses who partner to offer you state of the art care close to home.

