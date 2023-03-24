WWH opens Breast Care Clinic

Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) is committed to providing quality health and wellness services and treatments to our growing community and is pleased to introduce our new Breast Care Clinic. Breast cancer is currently the most common cancer globally, accounting for 12.5 percent of all new annual cancer cases worldwide. In 2022 the American Cancer Society reported that in Wisconsin 5380 women were estimated to be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer.
WWH has been an active member of the Cancer Center of Western Wisconsin for over ten years. This group consists of six separate organizations that collaborate to provide cancer services to patients in western Wisconsin. With the increased population of breast cancer patients in our area WWH identified a need for enhanced breast cancer services and has developed a team of expertsto help guide cancer patients through the process and provide the support services needed. The team is led by Peter Dahlberg, MD, PhD, Breast Surgeon, Randy Hurley, MD, Oncologist, Emily Koehler, Patient Cancer Care Navigator and includes radiologists, pathologists, and registered nurses who partner to offer you state of the art care close to home.
The WWH Breast Care Clinic is designed to offer a customized experience for each unique patient. After a breast cancer diagnosis, the team will work together to formulate a comprehensive treatment plan. Our new patient cancer care navigator will assist with education, scheduling appointments, and will ensure each patient receives the services and support they need.
The Breast Care Clinic offers breast cancer screening, including 3D mammography, MRI, ultrasound, breast biopsies, cancer treatment, and genetic testing. Mammography remains the best screening tool for early detection of breast cancer. It is recommended that women receive their first mammogram beginning at age 40 and continue with yearly mammograms until age 75 or as recommended by your provider.
WWH offers services for prevention and screening, diagnosis, and treatment, as well as genetic testing and counseling. WWH treats benign breast problems, such as mastitis and breast pain, breast cancer and assists patients with understanding and managing their risk of developing breast cancer.
Patients should visit the WWH Breast Care Clinic if they have breast concerns such as lumps, pain, nipple discharge, or skin dimpling. Patients are encouraged to visit the Breast Clinic if they have a high risk of developing breast cancer, have had a breast cancer diagnosis, or are in need Survivor Care.
Prevention is the key with early screenings beginning at age 40 and MRI screenings if you have been identified as high risk. Patients can also reduce cancer risks by maintaining a healthy body weight, eating a low-fat diet, not smoking, and limiting alcohol consumption.
The goal of the WWH Breast Care Clinic is to offer professional, compassionate expert care close to home. To schedule an appointment for services offered in the WWH Breast Care Clinic please call 715-684-1111.
