Western Wisconsin Health was recently named a COVID-19 test to treat program. For more information, WWH supplied this fact sheet from the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response:
The Biden-Harris Administration launched a new nationwide Test to Treat initiative to give individuals an important new way to quickly access free lifesaving treatment for COVID-19. Through this program, people can get tested and – if they are positive and treatments are appropriate for them – receive a prescription from a health care provider, and have their prescription filled all at one location. These “One-Stop Test to Treat” sites are available at hundreds of locations nationwide, including pharmacy-based clinics, Health Resources Services Administration (HRASA)-supported federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), and long-term care facilities. People can continue to be tested and treated by their own health care providers who can appropriately prescribed these oral antivirals at locations where the medicines are distributed.
While vaccination continues to provide the best protection against COVID-19, therapies are now available to help treat eligible people who do get sick. The Biden-Harris Administration has invested in a medicine cabinet of COVID-19 treatments, which includes two oral antiviral pills – Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Merck’s Lagevrio (molnupiravir) – that can help prevent severe illness and hospitalization when taken within five days of first COVID-19 symptoms.
The Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) already distributes COVID-19 treatments, including oral antivirals, to states and territories for free on a weekly basis. All qualified heath care providers can prescribe these therapeutics to patients who are at increased risk for developing severe COVID-19.
In March, HHS began distributing oral antiviral pills directly to participating Test to Treat pharmacy-based clinics, making more treatments available to more people in more locations. ASPR also launched a program for long-term care pharmacies to directly order these antivirals to facilitate increased access for eligible long-term care residents who are at increased risk for developing severe COVID-19.
These pharmacy-based clinics and long-term care facilities join hundreds of HRSA-supported FQHCs in our hardest-hit and most vulnerable communities – these centers provide access for people to get tested, receive a prescription from a health care provider if appropriate and have their prescription filled, all at one convenient location.
Building upon the existing distribution of oral antivirals to thousands of locations across all states and territories, the Test to Treat initiative is part of a broader strategy to quickly connect eligible individuals who are at high risk of getting very sick from COVID-19 to appropriate treatments. The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is also connecting our nation’s veterans who test positive at VA medical centers directly to treatment. For more information regarding available COVID-19 treatments, visit aspr.hhs.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.