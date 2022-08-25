WWH holds ribbon cutting for fitness center outdoor turf

On Tuesday, August 9, the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce, and the Central St. Croix Chamber of Commerce gathered at the Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) Fitness Center for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new WWH Fitness Center Outdoor Turf. During the ceremony Fitness Center manager, Scott Sekelsky, said “We are excited to be able to offer fitness classes throughout the week outdoors on the turf for our members to enjoy.” WWH, CEO Eilidh Pederson elaborated on the need for the turf area by stating “COVID has certainly presented many challenges to our organization, but the outdoor turf is one of the silver linings of COVID. We were presented with a challenge of how to safely gather patients and the community to exercise and this outdoor space was our solution.”
WWH raised funds to install the outdoor turf area and are continuing their fundraising efforts to add an outdoor fitness rig for members. WWH would like to sincerely thank Associated Eye Care, Baldwin-Woodville Community Foundation, Cemstone, Emergency Care Consultants, Homestead Veterinarian, Nilssen’s Foods, Stiller Inc., Village Pharmacy and WWH Employee Giving for the generous donations that helped fund the installation of the turf.
The WWH Fitness Center moved from the old Baldwin Area Medical Center location in 2017. The new state of the art facility currently includes 11 Performance/Screen touch treadmills, seven ellipticals, five seated ellipticals, two stair climbers, two recumbent biles, two rowers, one Bike and 16 Spin Bikes for cardio equipment. For those looking for strength training there is a free weight area with 2 weight racks featuring Cybex weights, upper and lower body strength machines, a Smith machine, two land mines, a weighted sled, and a Dual Cable Cross machine. All members have access to the 24-hour fitness center 7 days a week, with free towels, showers and can attend any of the free fitness classes including spin classes, TRX, body flow, yoga, spin, cardio/strength classes, variety of Les Mills virtual classes. The wonderful staff includes experienced personal trainers that members can purchase personal sessions with at reasonable rates.
For more information about how to become a WWH Fitness Center member please call 715-684-1642. If you would like to donate toward the new outdoor turf fitness rig, please contact Rosa Magnus at 715-684-1596 or email rosa.magnus@wwhealth.org. Western Wisconsin Health Building a Healthier Tomorrow, Together.
