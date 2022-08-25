WWH holds ribbon cutting for fitness center outdoor turf

B-W and Central St. Croix Chambers were on hand along with Western Wisconsin Health members in the ribbon cutting ceremony. 

 Contributed

On Tuesday, August 9, the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce, and the Central St. Croix Chamber of Commerce gathered at the Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) Fitness Center for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new WWH Fitness Center Outdoor Turf.  During the ceremony Fitness Center manager, Scott Sekelsky, said “We are excited to be able to offer fitness classes throughout the week outdoors on the turf for our members to enjoy.” WWH, CEO Eilidh Pederson elaborated on the need for the turf area by stating “COVID has certainly presented many challenges to our organization, but the outdoor turf is one of the silver linings of COVID. We were presented with a challenge of how to safely gather patients and the community to exercise and this outdoor space was our solution.”

WWH raised funds to install the outdoor turf area and are continuing their fundraising efforts to add an outdoor fitness rig for members.  WWH would like to sincerely thank Associated Eye Care, Baldwin-Woodville Community Foundation, Cemstone, Emergency Care Consultants, Homestead Veterinarian, Nilssen’s Foods, Stiller Inc., Village Pharmacy and WWH Employee Giving for the generous donations that helped fund the installation of the turf. 

