Western Wisconsin Health hosted its inaugural Chili Burn 5k and 10k trail runs Saturday, Sept. 24. There were 56 runners and walkers that enjoyed the beautiful WWH trails with perfect weather, minus a touch of drizzle. The 5k winners were (male) Ian Findlay at 18 minutes, 42 seconds, while (female) Kelsey Poshusta at 28:36. The 10k winners were (male) Carter Paulson at 49:48 and (female) Dani Sebion at 50:27.
Scott Sekelsky, Fitness Center Manager, said: “We are extremely grateful to have outstanding volunteers and fitness center staff members that helped make everything run smoothly! The vibes by participants and volunteers the day of the event were very positive, and we look forward to our next race.” Some participants came early and enjoyed a sunrise yoga class on the outdoor turf.
WWH would like to thank the following sponsors: Associated Eye Care, Emergency Care Consultants, Nilssen’s, Homestead Veterinary Clinic, Village Pharmacy, Stiller Inc, Baldwin Emergency Medical Services, Bills Distributing, DEHMFORDS, and finally Northern Medal Fab for designing and making the awesome race medals that were given to each participant. There was a special sponsorship from Tom and Rita Hawley with Best Wishes to their daughter Ellen who married Anton the same day as the race. Anton took the time on his wedding day to run the race.
The Western Wisconsin Health Fitness Center is excited to announce that with the new CDC Hospital guidelines members no longer need to wear a mask while actively working out. To become a member please call 715-684-1642. Western Wisconsin Health’s Fitness Center strives to provide state of the art equipment and classes to empower members to “Build a healthier tomorrow, together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.