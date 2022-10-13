Western Wisconsin Health hosted its inaugural Chili Burn 5k and 10k trail runs Saturday, Sept. 24.  There were 56 runners and walkers that enjoyed the beautiful WWH trails with perfect weather, minus a touch of drizzle.  The 5k winners were (male) Ian Findlay at 18 minutes, 42 seconds, while (female) Kelsey Poshusta at 28:36. The 10k winners were (male) Carter Paulson at 49:48 and (female) Dani Sebion at 50:27.  

Scott Sekelsky, Fitness Center Manager, said: “We are extremely grateful to have outstanding volunteers and fitness center staff members that helped make everything run smoothly! The vibes by participants and volunteers the day of the event were very positive, and we look forward to our next race.” Some participants came early and enjoyed a sunrise yoga class on the outdoor turf.  

