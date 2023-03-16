Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) welcomed the close of the 2023 Healthy Hank Walking Challenge and celebrated with an in-person finale event on March 7 hosted in the Baldwin-Woodville High School (BWHS) gym.   Participants enjoyed festive music provided by the B-W High School Pep Band, special dance performances from the B-W High School Cheerleaders, and guest student and faculty dancers. Healthy Hank had fun posing for photos with participants that were taken by Suzanne Wynveen Photography, and face painting was offered by the Baldwin royalty. This year’s theme was sports as speakers, volunteers, and participants wearing sports jerseys or their Where’s Healthy Hank 2023 t-shirts.  

The sixth annual community walking challenge finale was attended by over 250 people in the B-W High School gym and 260 zoom participants.  During the presentation there was a live drawing where six lucky participants were awarded prizes, with the Grand Prize being a $4000 travel voucher to anywhere in the world. WWH initially registered 577 participants, with an impressive 462 participants completing the eight-week challenge.  

