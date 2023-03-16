Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) welcomed the close of the 2023 Healthy Hank Walking Challenge and celebrated with an in-person finale event on March 7 hosted in the Baldwin-Woodville High School (BWHS) gym. Participants enjoyed festive music provided by the B-W High School Pep Band, special dance performances from the B-W High School Cheerleaders, and guest student and faculty dancers. Healthy Hank had fun posing for photos with participants that were taken by Suzanne Wynveen Photography, and face painting was offered by the Baldwin royalty. This year’s theme was sports as speakers, volunteers, and participants wearing sports jerseys or their Where’s Healthy Hank 2023 t-shirts.
The sixth annual community walking challenge finale was attended by over 250 people in the B-W High School gym and 260 zoom participants. During the presentation there was a live drawing where six lucky participants were awarded prizes, with the Grand Prize being a $4000 travel voucher to anywhere in the world. WWH initially registered 577 participants, with an impressive 462 participants completing the eight-week challenge.
Prize Winners Included:
• Grand Prize $4000 Travel Voucher – Brandon Graber
• Corporate Challenge Team – Baldwin-Woodville School District
• Prize Package 1: Mall of America Experience sponsored by Thunder Country – Alex DeGross
• Prize Package 2: WWH Spa Package – Jane Ball
• Prize Package 4: Nilssen’s $500 Gift Card sponsored by WWH – Jenna Scheithauser
• In-Person Prize: $50 Chamber Bucks winner - Marc Ruska
• We also had several weekly prize winners throughout the challenge.
Participants of the Where’s Healthy Hank challenge worked together to achieve one goal: walking around the World! Throughout the challenge, participants (ages 5 and up) stepped to see how many times the group could travel around the world. Kerri Stiller, WWH Community Health and Wellness Program Assistant, tracked the progress along the way and provided healthy recipes, motivation, and health and fitness tips. Total, participants accumulated 250,452,411 steps which equates to 125,226 miles or a little over five trips around the world!
There were nine local organizations that competed in the corporate challenge this year. Participants tracked and reported their steps as individuals each week and WWH calculated the average weekly steps per business. Each organization was encouraged to create internal challenges to motivate employee teams. The organization with the most cumulative steps average over the eight weeks received a plaque to display at their business along with a Pizza Party from WWH. The winner of the corporate wellness challenge was Baldwin-Woodville School District with an average of over 73,000 steps weekly.
“The community involvement in this challenge has been impressive and the level of participation and engagement is inspirational,” said Eilidh Pederson, WWH Chief Executive Officer. “This challenge supports our mission of building a healthier tomorrow, together and I hope that everyone continues to stay motivated with their health and wellness goals. On behalf of Western Wisconsin Health, we would like to sincerely thank everyone that participated in this event.”
Western Wisconsin Health would like to thank their amazing and generous sponsors – this event would not be possible without their support!
“Global” Sponsor and Co-Presenter: Associated Eye Care and Nilssen’s Foods
“Continental” Sponsors: Baldwin Bulletin, Homestead Veterinary Clinic, St. Croix Electric, Zoe Communications, Travel Leaders and Wolf Honey Farm, Inc.
“Country” Sponsors: Baldwin Perk, Reisner Hudepohl, Voya and Village Pharmacy
“Regional” Sponsors: Anytime Fitness and First Bank of Baldwin
Western Wisconsin Health also greatly appreciates Adam Bassak and the BWHS Pep Band, Megan Timmerman and the BWHS Cheerleaders, the Baldwin Royalty, Suzanne Wynveen, and the Baldwin Woodville High School staff for their generous help with the finale event.
Please join Western Wisconsin Health for the 2024 Where’s Healthy Hank Community Walking Challenge as Healthy Hank dances around the world.
