WWH holds golf outing, raises $32K for accessible van

Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) celebrated its 21st Annual Golf Outing on July 20 at River Falls Golf Club. The objective was to raise funds for a new wheel-chair accessible van. Our area does not have public transportation and thus, for patients without a vehicle and who are wheelchair bound, it can be nearly impossible to access timely medical care. The funds raised at last week’s golf outing, will go directly to this cause. We are pleased to announce, that we hosted a record number of teams and raised $32,000 through sponsorship, participants, golf course games and raffle prizes.
Congratulations to the winning team from Homewerks Worldwide: Nick Veenendaal, Ron Johnson, Rick Berends and Todd Huffman. It was a wonderful day with excellent weather, community, and camaraderie. Thank you to our many sponsors for their support of Western Wisconsin Health!
More information on WWH’s Wheelchair Accessible Van efforts:
At Western Wisconsin Health, we believe that we can build a healthier tomorrow together, and to attain this, we are working to identify what our patients need most. One area of concern is the limited wheelchair accessible transportation for patients to their medical appointments in rural Wisconsin. Currently, transportation services that do exist can be expensive and difficult to coordinate with medical appointment times.
For many years, Western Wisconsin Health has offered a courtesy van for patients living in the service area to get to appointments at our main campus in Baldwin as well as our clinic in Roberts. Riders must be able to board the van independently and are asked to donate a few dollars (only if they are able) to cover some of the cost of the service. Last year, Western Wisconsin Health provided over 3,000 rides for people who have transportation challenges. The current courtesy van has been in use for five years and will need replacement due to wear and tear in the next year. With the support from our community through events like our golf outing, we can ensure that transportation barriers patients may face do not prevent them from getting the medical care they need. Thank you to our generous community and supporting businesses and donors for helping us get closer to our goal! If you would like to contribute toward our new wheelchair accessible van, please visit www.wwhealth.org/contribute/ or contact WWH Foundation Development Manager, Rosa Magnus directly at 715-684-1596.
