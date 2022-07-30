WWH holds golf outing, raises $32K for accessible van

The winning team from Homewerks Worldwide (from left to right): Nick Veenendaal, Ron Johnson, Rick Berends and Todd Huffman. 

 Contributed

Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) celebrated its 21st Annual Golf Outing on July 20 at River Falls Golf Club.  The objective was to raise funds for a new wheel-chair accessible van.  Our area does not have public transportation and thus, for patients without a vehicle and who are wheelchair bound, it can be nearly impossible to access timely medical care. The funds raised at last week’s golf outing, will go directly to this cause. We are pleased to announce, that we hosted a record number of teams and raised $32,000 through sponsorship, participants, golf course games and raffle prizes.  

Congratulations to the winning team from Homewerks Worldwide: Nick Veenendaal, Ron Johnson, Rick Berends and Todd Huffman. It was a wonderful day with excellent weather, community, and camaraderie. Thank you to our many sponsors for their support of Western Wisconsin Health!

