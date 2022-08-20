Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) hosted a back-to-school vaccination clinic on Thursday, August 4. This public event was held during National Immunization Awareness Month to provide the opportunity for parents to get their children up to date on their vaccinations before the start of the school year. During this vaccination celebration participants were able to enjoy a Hawaiian theme event that included snacks, a flower lei, crafts, coloring, a movie, witness science volcano eruptions, have their picture taken with HERO light letters, and last but certainly not least by bouncing through the large three section Keep-On-Bouncing obstacle course.
WWH greatly appreciates those that attended, and we send a special thank you to our WWH volunteers and to the 2022-2023 Baldwin Royalty court for assisting with the obstacle course.
