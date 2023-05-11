WWH ends facemask requirement

WWH medical surgical nurses showing smilies on being mask free. 

 Contributed

Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) is pleased to announce as of May 8, the use of facemasks is now optional for patients, visitors, and vaccinated staff members.

This change was driven by the new Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance for healthcare organizations that was also released on May 8.   The updated guidance allows hospitals to follow the COVID-19 community levels (as opposed to transmission levels), which puts St. Croix County into a low-risk state for COVID-19 transmission. WWH will continue to follow infection prevention principles, as recommended by the CDC, including utilizing the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while caring for patients on transmission-based precautions, or with patients experiencing upper-respiratory symptoms.

