WWH ends facemask requirement

Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) is pleased to announce as of May 8, the use of facemasks is now optional for patients, visitors, and vaccinated staff members.
This change was driven by the new Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance for healthcare organizations that was also released on May 8. The updated guidance allows hospitals to follow the COVID-19 community levels (as opposed to transmission levels), which puts St. Croix County into a low-risk state for COVID-19 transmission. WWH will continue to follow infection prevention principles, as recommended by the CDC, including utilizing the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while caring for patients on transmission-based precautions, or with patients experiencing upper-respiratory symptoms.
Masking is not the only area to which WWH has made changes, one of the other changes is to Fitness Center policies. The WWH Fitness Center will follow the same masking guidelines as the rest of the organization; therefore, masking is optional within the Fitness Center at this time. Lastly, individuals will no longer have to show proof of vaccination to become members.
Western Wisconsin Health genuinely thanks patients and staff members for adhering to the CDC masking guidelines for the last three years.
