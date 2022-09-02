WWH awarded DHS Allied Health Service Grant

Pictured are the CNAs that have been accepted into the apprenticeship program (from left to right): Melyssa Tromberg, Jessica Pandel, Hailee Marty and Brooke Beck.

 Contributed

Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) is pleased to announce that they recently were awarded the Wisconsin’s Department of Human Services (DHS) Allied Health Services Grant.  The purpose of the grant is to provide funding for education and training for allied health professionals.  This grant will allow WWH to provide scholarships and train, 5 Certified Medical Assistants and 1 Respiratory Therapist. WWH will be able to accomplish two objectives with the grant funding. 

First, WWH will be able to create a Medical Assistance Apprenticeship Program.  WWH will start with Certified Nursing Assistants currently working in WWH’s clinics and will partner with Penn Foster, an online educational institution, for the educational requirements of the apprenticeship program.  WWH will provide the on-the-job training required of the program.  Upon completion of the program, the apprentices will be promoted to Medical Assistants and will take the exam to become Certified.  Apprentices will need to complete all WWH required medical competencies before starting their work as Certified Medical Assistants.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.