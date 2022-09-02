WWH awarded DHS Allied Health Service Grant

Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) is pleased to announce that they recently were awarded the Wisconsin’s Department of Human Services (DHS) Allied Health Services Grant. The purpose of the grant is to provide funding for education and training for allied health professionals. This grant will allow WWH to provide scholarships and train, 5 Certified Medical Assistants and 1 Respiratory Therapist. WWH will be able to accomplish two objectives with the grant funding.
First, WWH will be able to create a Medical Assistance Apprenticeship Program. WWH will start with Certified Nursing Assistants currently working in WWH’s clinics and will partner with Penn Foster, an online educational institution, for the educational requirements of the apprenticeship program. WWH will provide the on-the-job training required of the program. Upon completion of the program, the apprentices will be promoted to Medical Assistants and will take the exam to become Certified. Apprentices will need to complete all WWH required medical competencies before starting their work as Certified Medical Assistants.
Secondly, WWH will be able to sponsor a Respiratory Therapist (RT) Student. This fall the Chippewa Valley Technical College is starting a new RT program at their River Falls Campus. The funds from the grant will allow WWH to pay the tuition for one student to complete the 2-year program. Many students from the area have submitted applications and WWH will be contacting the recipient soon. The selected student will have the opportunity to work as a part-time Respiratory Care Assistant at WWH during their second year and will be hired by WWH as a full-time Respiratory Therapist upon graduation.
WWH Director of Human Resources, Erin Benson stated “Educational grants like these are important to the future of healthcare. Being able to offer paid workforce development opportunities like this in our rural area offers valuable assistance to help overcome some of the challenges we are facing everyday with finding qualified employees to fill open positions.”
WWH Director of Human Resources, Erin Benson stated "Educational grants like these are important to the future of healthcare. Being able to offer paid workforce development opportunities like this in our rural area offers valuable assistance to help overcome some of the challenges we are facing everyday with finding qualified employees to fill open positions."
