WWH awarded $250,000 grant from Otto Bremer Trust for Hospital Expansion

In the front row (left to right): Julie Andrzejczak, Nurse Midwife; Lea Kaiser, Chief Financial Officer; Shonda Helgeson, Director of Nursing; Sarah Brown, Nurse Midwife; Erika Hanson, Perinatal/Lactation Care Coordinator. In the back row: Rosa Magnus, Foundation Manager; Alicia Myers, Med-Surg Manager; Charlie Forbush, Chief Administrative Officer; Dr. Dennis Hartung, OB/GYN; Kyle Hunter, Chief Nurse Officer; Eilidh Pederson, Chief Executive Officer.
Otto Bremer Trust announced earlier this month they are awarding the Western Wisconsin Health Foundation $250,000 in grant funding to use toward the Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) Obstetrical and Med Surg Unit expansion.
WWH is very appreciative and grateful to Otto Bremer Trust (OBT) for their belief and investment in our rural community. “OBT investments help meet basic needs, create economic opportunities, and fund programs and services that support health and wellness,” said Charlotte S. Johnson, co-CEO and trustee, OBT. “We’re pleased to assist the many organizations across the four-state region engaged in this important work.”
The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minn. Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. Since its founding, OBT has invested nearly $1 billion in people, places, and opportunities in its region.
With recent birth center closures in the immediate area, Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) has seen a significant increase in the number of babies delivered at WWH over the last year. In addition, there has been an ever-increasing hospitalization rate pushing WWH to its capacity. To address WWH’s growing needs for inpatient services, a hospital expansion will start in the early summer of 2023 adding four rooms to the medical-surgical wing and three rooms to the birth center wing. Upon completion, Western Wisconsin
Health will have a total of 23 rooms to provide additional access to care for patients in our community to keep them close to home.
Interested in learning more or how you can help the hospital expansion? Please visit the WWH foundation page: www.wwhealth.org/contribute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.