WWH awarded $250,000 grant from Otto Bremer Trust for Hospital Expansion

In the front row (left to right): Julie Andrzejczak, Nurse Midwife; Lea Kaiser, Chief Financial Officer;  Shonda Helgeson, Director of Nursing; Sarah Brown, Nurse Midwife; Erika Hanson, Perinatal/Lactation Care Coordinator. In the back row: Rosa Magnus, Foundation Manager; Alicia Myers, Med-Surg Manager; Charlie Forbush, Chief Administrative Officer; Dr. Dennis Hartung, OB/GYN; Kyle Hunter, Chief Nurse Officer; Eilidh Pederson, Chief Executive Officer.

 Contributed

Otto Bremer Trust announced earlier this month they are awarding the Western Wisconsin Health Foundation $250,000 in grant funding to use toward the Western Wisconsin Health (WWH) Obstetrical and Med Surg Unit expansion. 

WWH is very appreciative and grateful to Otto Bremer Trust (OBT) for their belief and investment in our rural community. “OBT investments help meet basic needs, create economic opportunities, and fund programs and services that support health and wellness,” said Charlotte S. Johnson, co-CEO and trustee, OBT. “We’re pleased to assist the many organizations across the four-state region engaged in this important work.” 

