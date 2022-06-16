WWH announces three new leaders

Western Wisconsin Health (WWH), Chief Executive Officer, Eilidh Pederson is pleased to announce the addition of three new leaders to the organization. Kyle Hunter has taken on the role of Chief Nursing Officer (CNO), Lea Kaiser is the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Ryma Lindquist is the Director of Community Relations.
CNO, Kyle Hunter is a registered nurse and has been in health care for almost 30 years. Having worked in a variety of areas of the health care environment, from prehospital to hospital to chronic care, Kyle understands the importance for well-coordinated care of the patient across the health care continuum. Kyle also believes strongly that knowledge is power. Our community needs the knowledge to make informed choices about their health and wellness and our health care teams need the knowledge to deliver exceptional care.
Kyle holds a Master of Nursing from Northwest Nazarene University where she is currently pursuing her Master of Business Administration. She also enjoys reading articles and books on not only evidenced based practices but also innovative ways to improve patient outcomes.
Kyle has been married to her husband for over 25 years and together they have two adult daughters. In her free time, she enjoys traveling and exploring the outdoors. Her goal is to explore all the states and territories of the United States in her lifetime.
CFO, Lea Kaiser has 20 years of finance experience, with the past 17 years working for a health system in the St. Paul/Minneapolis area. She has partnered with leadership in various parts of the care continuum including acute care, long term acute care, home care, hospice, ambulatory and medical transportation. Lea enjoys working with clinical leadership to help understanding how their decision making will impact the financials. Lea has her Bachelor of Science in Accounting with Minor in Managing Information Systems from Winona State University and her master’s in Business Administration from University of St. Thomas.
Lea and her husband have lived in the Hammond area for 17 years and have two very active children, so she spends much of her extra time driving her son to hockey or baseball and her daughter to dance. In the summertime they enjoy spending time up north at the beach, kayaking, and taking their all-terrain vehicle on the trails.
Ryma Lindquist joined Western Wisconsin Health as the Director of Community Relations at the beginning of 2022. Previously Ryma worked as the Marketing Director and Cash Management Officer at First Bank of Baldwin since 2013. Ryma attended UW-River Falls for business administration with an emphasis in marketing.
Ryma is passionate about volunteering and supporting the community she lives and works in. She served on the WWH Board since May 2017, most recently serving as the vice president. She was an active board member of the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce for seven years, serving as President for two of those years. Ryma enjoys mentoring youth and has been the treasurer for the Baldwin Royalty committee for nine years.
Ryma has lived in the area since 2002.Ryma has been married to her husband for 12 years and together they have two boys that attend Greenfield Elementary. The Lindquist family are active in the Blackhawk Hockey Association, New Richmond Leadership Martial Arts, T-ball and most recently became band parents. Ryma enjoys running, traveling, and spending time with her family.
Western Wisconsin Health is honored to welcome Kyle, Lea, and Ryma to the team as we continue to build a healthier tomorrow, together.
